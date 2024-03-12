Nikola Jokic reveals favorite dinosaur amid Jurassic Quest visit with daughter Ognjena

Nikola Jokic and his daughter Ognjena went viral on social media on Sunday when they were seen visiting Jurassic Quest at the Colorado Convention Center. Jokic was surprised when reporters asked him about their family time. He had no choice but to reveal his favorite dinosaur even though he prefers horses.

In his postgame interview, "The Joker" was asked what was his favorite dinosaur from his visit at the Jurassic Quest. The dinosaur exhibit was in Denver over the weekend, so the two-time MVP and his family went to see it. He was in disbelief that people knew where they went, but still answered the question.

"How do you guys know that?" Jokic said. "Nice, to be honest, I forgot every name of the dinosaurs. I don't even know, it's really hard to pronounce it, so I don't know. The one with big, like the one that eats grass. The big huge one."

Nikola Jokic was probably talking about either a Brachiosaurus or a Diplodocus. They are two of the largest grass-eating dinosaur species. Both have really long necks, but a Brachiosaurus is taller than a Diplodocus and the Diplodocus is longer than a Brachiosaurus.

Nevertheless, Jokic appeared surprised when the reporters found out that he was at Jurassic Quest with his family. He paused before an aghast reaction made everyone laugh and he politely answered the question.

A fan captured Jokic with his daughter Ognjena and uploaded it on social media. It went viral quickly because it was a rare sighting of the two-time MVP with his family. He's not on any social media platforms, so fans are not up-to-date with his personal life.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets in win over Raptors

Nikola Jokic posted another triple-double in win over the Raptors.

The Denver Nuggets had a terrible first half against the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Ball Arena. The Nuggets went down as much by 22 points and the lead was 17 at the end of the first half. The Raptors were also short-handed and were without Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl.

However, the defending champions were determined to not lose the game and mounted a furious rally. Nikola Jokic was at the center of it all, finishing with 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists and six steals. Jamal Murray added 26 points, five boards and 12 assists in Denver's 125-119 win.

The Nuggets are back on the road for their next four games starting in Miami before a Texas trip to San Antonio and Dallas. They end the road trip in a must-watch showdown against the Timberwolves on March 19.

