Victor Wembanyama Stats Tonight: ROY frontrunner air-balls potential game-winner in thriller vs Memphis (March 22)

Top of rookie of the year contender Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs filled up the stat sheet. He had the chance for a game-winner on Friday but fell short as his team failed to stave off a 99-97 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

The 20-year-old French big man was all-around in 33 minutes of play against Memphis, going for 31 points (11-of-24 shooting), 16 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals for San Antonio.

His total points and rebounds were consideraby higher than the props he had for the game of over/under 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds, respectively, as well as his season averages of 20.7 points and 10.4 rebounds.

The game was close, with the Grizzlies ahead 80-78 with 5:48 remaining . Memphis, though, went on a 5-0 run in the next minute to create more separation, 85-78.

Wembanyama and the Spurs made a late charge back, tying the game at 97-97 with 17 seconds left. But Jaren Jackson Jr. would not let the Grizzlies melt down, hitting the marginal basket, making it 99-97 with 1.2 seconds remaining.

'Wemby' had the chance to give the Spurs the win, but his potential game-winning three missed the basket entirely as the buzzer sounded, sending San Antonio (15-55) to its second straight defeat.

Here's the full stat line of Victor Wembanyama from the game against Memphis on Friday:

MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3PT% FT% PF +/- 33 31 16 5 2 3 7 11-24 (45.8%) 3-12 (25%) 6-10 (60%) 2 15

Victor Wembanyama wants to emulate Kobe Bryant's big-game mentality

Last year's top overall rookie pick Victor Wembanyama knows that he's still a work in progress and is committed to putting in the work to become the player he wants to be. Among the things he wants is to develop is a big-game mentality, taking cue from the late-great Kobe Bryant.

'Wemby' said that like the 'Black Mamba,' he wants to deliver consistently in the clutch for his team and put the Spurs in a better position to compete and win. As per The Athletic, the 20-year-old phenom said that he's following the lead of Bryant and looks to be clutch as well as some point.

He said:

"It's a lot of mental. You know, Kobe said to win a game, it mostly takes shots, big shots, because they don't call, like, any fouls. It's not as much the physical battle. Even though in defense it's 90 percent effort, but offensively it's a lot of mental."

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich likes what he sees from their prized rookie and is confident that eventually Wembanyama will be considered as one of the greats because he does not shy from taking on challenges.

The Hall-of-Fame coach said:

"He is not afraid touput himself out there. He will take shots and he is not afraid. He is not worried if he misses it or what the consequences are or anything like that. He likes those moments."

In his first year in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has been steady, going 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 29 minutes.