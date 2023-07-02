Since joining the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has had the opportunity of playing under arguably the most successful coach in NBA history. As the rookie went into his second practice with the team, he also had the chance to talk about his impression of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the town even before coming to the league. As a gifted seven-footer with some incredible skills, Wemby was proclaimed as one of the most highly touted prospects in years.

There wasn't a shred of doubt in anyone's mind regarding the fact that he would be the first overall pick. Being drafted by the Spurs just happens to be a stroke of luck for both sides.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Victor Wembanyama has already had a chance to get an impression of what it is like to play under the winningest coach of all time. However, when speaking about his experience to reporters after a workout, the rookie took the chance to take a cheeky shot at his new coach:

"He works out more than I thought. Every morning, he's there running on the treadmill, lifting weights. He communicates a lot with me and he doesn't want me to make - you know, he wants to take care of me and he wants me to avoid making some mistakes. He's really present."

He also added upon this by commenting upon Pop's method of reprimanding players.

"I thought I would experience the yelling a bit earlier. I haven't yet, but I'm ready."

Wembanyama is a prospect that needs the right kind of nurturing. In many ways, San Antonio could be the most ideal place for him. With high expectations for him to succeed, we look forward to seeing what he can produce in the NBA.

The Spurs have had immense success in the past with superstar big men. With legends such as David Robinson and Tim Duncan making a name for themselves with the team, Wemby is in a great position to succeed. Especially under Popovich.

Can Victor Wembanyama help the Spurs improve?

While the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama is immense, it is important to remember the situation he and the San Antonio Spurs are in this season. As one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Spurs will be fighting an uphill battle to return to playoff contention.

Wembanyama will certainly make an impact on the side. Considering his skillset and what he is capable of, he will be a valuable asset. But it goes without saying that the process of impacting the team could be time-consuming.

Poll : 0 votes