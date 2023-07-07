Many agree that San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama landed in the perfect situation in San Antonio. This comes as the Spurs have long been viewed as one of the premier organizations in the NBA.

One of the biggest staples of the Spurs’ success over the years has been legendary coach Gregg Popovich. "Coach Pop" has guided San Antonio to five NBA titles behind his no-nonsense coaching style. Wembanyama was recently asked what he is most looking forward to about playing for Popovich.

The 7-foot-5 big man said that he looks forward to having an honest player-coach relationship:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I've had coaches who didn't always tell me the truth and I hated that. I’m confident that when I get the chance to be coached by coach Popovich, he doesn’t lie to his players, he tells the truth. Sometimes it's harsh, it’s hard, but this is what I want.”

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "Honest relationship. I've had coaches who didn't always tell me the truth & I hated that... [Pop] tells the truth. Sometimes it's harsh... but this is what I want."



Victor Wembanyama on the relationship he wants to have with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich



"Honest relationship. I've had coaches who didn't always tell me the truth & I hated that... [Pop] tells the truth. Sometimes it's harsh... but this is what I want."Victor Wembanyama on the relationship he wants to have with Spurs coach Gregg Popovichhttps://t.co/z2g6hARBJA

Also read: Victor Wembanyama clears air on his situation with Britney Spears: “I never saw her face”

Draymond Green is skeptical about the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama entering his rookie season in San Antonio is at near unprecedented levels. Many expect the 19-year-old French phenom to become an All-Star and possibly lead the Spurs back into the playoffs.

This comes despite the Spurs having come off a 22-60 season (15th in the Western Conference). Furthermore, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not so sure that Wembanyama will be able to live up to the hype early in his career.

During a recent appearance on LA Clippers star wing Paul George’s podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George', Green spoke about how difficult it is to become an All-Star in the NBA:

“It’s hard to become an All-Star in this league.

“Now if he does, God be with him. More power to you. But to say he’s gonna be an All-Star next year as if he doesn’t have to figure this game out, I don’t really buy that. I think he will be special, but an All-Star next year? I think that’s a bit much.”

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 47.0% shooting over 34 games with Metropolitans 92.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama shares reason behind his Spurs jersey number: “Can't accept to be behind someone”

Poll : 0 votes