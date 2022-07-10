Video: Damian Lillard gives his reasoning as to why he thinks Michael Jordan is the G.O.A.T.

The comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James is one of the most widely-debated topics in the NBA. The question is who is the greatest player of all time and the answer is almost always either Jordan or James. The latest person to give their take on this is Damian Lillard.

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Lillard has given his two cents on this comparison as he believes that Jordan is the best ever. He said:

"My NBA GOAT is Michael Jordan. It's just different when you talk about MJ. On the floor, there ain't ever been nobody like him. Nobody electrified the crowd like him.

"You know, the Air Jordan shoe, rocking the cradle, walking in the air, you know, it's Jordan. It's two, three on his back. I don't think its, you know, too much of a debate as far who's the GOAT. You know, and I would say it's Jordan."

Lillard also spoke about LeBron James being in the conversation but concluded by saying that he firmly believes MJ is the greatest player of all time.

"You know, Bron is definitely a conversation to be had, but I think most people would look at Jordan as the GOAT," Lillard concluded.

Would Michael Jordan have won 8-10 championships had he not retired?

Michael Jordan and LeBron James embrace each other during the NBA All-Star Weekend

Michael Jordan retired in 1993 as he was burnt out from having gone to three straight NBA Finals and won all of them. The wear and tear of the league was taking a toll on the great man and he needed a respite from all of it.

The Bulls organization in 1998, led by General Manager Jerry Krause, wanted new blood in the team. The organization wanted to make changes to the coaching staff and bring in some new players. Jordan made it very clear that he wouldn't play for any other coach than Phil Jackson.

However, Krause and Jackson's relationship was so toxic at the time that there was no way the Zen Master was coming back.

StatMuse @statmuse 🗓 This Day in Stats, 1998: Michael Jordan becomes the first @NBA player to score 50+ in consecutive playoff games when he drops 55 for the @chicagobulls in Game 2 against Cleveland after lighting them up for 50 in Game 1.

What should also be taken into account is the competition that he would potentially face during the years he was away from the game. The likes of Hakeem Olajuwon and his Houston Rockets peaked during Jordan's time in retirement.

His Airness would have also gone up against the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and the Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

It is one of those questions that we will never know the answer to, but it is an interesting conversation starter as fans all around the world debate the greatness of His Airness.

