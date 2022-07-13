Video: Dwyane Wade gives affirmative response when fan asks him about Donovan Mitchell to Miami rumors

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell could potentially be on the trade block.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

A video of former Heat legend Dwyane Wade went viral after a fan asked him, "D-Wade, do you wanna bring Donovan to Miami?" Wade responded, "Yeah."

The Mitchell sweepstakes will see plenty of teams make competing offers. The Jazz could look to rebuild after trading Rudy Gobert.

If the Jazz are shopping Donovan Mitchell, which teams can present a formidable trade package?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz.

Adrian Wojnarowski's report stating that the Jazz are open to trade proposals will see plenty of teams around the league go after Mitchell.

Wojnarowski had earlier reported that the Jazz will be rebuilding around Mitchell. However, that stance has changed.

Who can contend for Mitchell?

The New York Knicks have been the favorites even before the Gobert trade. The Knicks traded several draft picks to dump contracts, creating cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. Brunson signed with the Knicks, and the Mavericks didn't even get a chance to propose a deal to him.

The Knicks have enough draft capital and talent to be included in the trade. RJ Barrett or Julius Randle would likely exit New York in a Mitchell trade.

With Mitchell in trade conversations, the Jazz are likely looking to upend the entire core and would like to trade for young talent and expiring contracts. The Los Angeles Lakers could be an option here.

Russell Westbrook's contract expires next year, providing the Jazz with the requisite cap space for the rebuild. Plenty of other factors induce resistance in the Lakers-Jazz trade scenario. Including a third team could help.

Another team in heavy contention could be the Miami Heat. The Heat are yet to figure out what they want to do with Tyler Herro as he approaches his extension date.

The Heat could put together several different packages. The Heat may involve Herro but have other ways to try to make a deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far