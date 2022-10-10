Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks into a hilarious dance, reveals who is the better dancer between him and Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having the time of his life. After winning fans over at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, Giannis is now winning hearts with his dance moves.

The two-time league MVP featured in a new NBA video with his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, trying out some dance steps that will surely leave you with a smile on your face. The video is towards fan engagement as it seeks to answer the crucial question of which of the two Antetokounmpo brothers is the better singer and dancer.

Giannis himself decided to answer both questions, saying that he is definitely the better singer because he has the "voice of an angel." The 2021 Finals MVP then revealed Thanasis to be the better dancer because his older sibling used to do break dancing earlier. You can enjoy the video of the two brothers showing off their break dance moves here:

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up dance moves from NBA India brand ambassador Ranveer Singh

Besides dancing with his brother, Giannis Antetokounmpo also grooved to some Bollywood music with NBA India brand ambassador and popular actor Ranveer Singh at the Abu Dhabi Games. The Bucks superstar danced to the popular Bollywood track "Tattad Tattad" from the motion picture "Ram-Leela" starring Singh. Giannis was seen following Singh enthusiastically as they broke into the hook step.

It is perhaps because of this unique ability to enjoy himself away from the basketball court that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has called Giannis Antetokounmpo "a commissioner's dream." Speaking to the media at the Abu Dhabi Games, Silver said of Antetokounmpo:

"He's just an incredible young man. I can say, for example, seeing him here in Abu Dhabi, he just loves to interact with the people here. He stays extra to be with the young people at the clinics.

"He's just welcoming of everyone. I think he's very much I feel as a global citizen. He represents Greece incredibly well. Obviously, his parents are from Africa and now living in the United States. He truly is someone who can represent many different cultures, at the same time. I think he brings true joy to the game."

Silver also gushed about Giannis' game, which reflects passion and dedication. The commissioner remarked:

"You can see it in the style of play he engages in and his relationship with his teammates. And of course Giannis as the player, as a multiple MVP, as someone who plays through injury. [He] plays just always with incredible passion. Has taken the game to the highest level. Yet at the same time puts the extra time in the gym to continue to develop his game."

Also, when is he is not dancing and getting high praise from Adam Silver, Giannis Antetokounmpo is breaking the internet with his dad jokes. The latest from his never-ending stable of dad jokes is this:

Based on all his off-the-court moves, it's not difficult to imagine Giannis Antetokounmpo being one of the most popular basketball players ever.

