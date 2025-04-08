Video: Hakeem Olajuwon links up with Victor Wembanyama as duo share heartfelt exchange at National Championship game

NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon was spotted sharing a moment with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Olajuwon and Wembanyama were in attendance for the National Championship game between the Houston Cougars and Florida Gators.

Here's a video of the two basketball figures together:

While it isn't clear whether Olajuwon and Wembanyama went to the game together, it's undoubtedly a heartwarming moment to see a legend spend time with an All-Star of today. One can assume that Hakeem could've given Victor some advice, especially since they play the same position on the hardwood.

Hakeem Olajuwon was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Seeing how Victor Wembanyama was aiming to win the same award this season, 'The Dream' might've given him some tips on how to secure the award.

Unfortunately for Wemby, he's no longer eligible to win the DPOY award after his season-ending injury due to a blood clot in his right shoulder.

Shaquille O'Neal's eye-catching claims about Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has caught the attention of many NBA legends, particularly the big men of the past era. While Wemby shared a wholesome moment with Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O'Neal had some harsh words to say regarding the towering Frenchman.

In an episode of O'Neal's podcast that aired on April 5, 'Big Diesel' claimed that he could take on both Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. He explained why the big men of today aren't as efficient as the big men of the past.

"Oh yeah! I am going to back his a** and elbow right into his mother f***ing mouth," O'Neal said about Wembanyama and Holmgren. "You know what he'll do all night? Shoot the mother f***ing three, and if he miss, I am going to run right by you and f***ing post, and you're going to be screaming 'three seconds.' I'll make a mother f***er quit."

This isn't the first time O'Neal has criticized Victor Wembanyama. Back in 2024, in an episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Shaq acknowledged the greatness Wembanyama has displayed so far. However, O'Neal isn't sold on the idea of how centers in today's era play basketball.

“Wemby is a great player, but I don't really think you can be dominant when you shoot jumpers a lot,” O'Neal said. “I think if he was an inside player at 7'5", the answer will be 'yes' but when you shoot jumpers, you're always going to go up and down. But he's a fine player; I wish him well."

Looking at Wembanyama's numbers this season prior to getting injured, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game. For a center who can't be dominant playing outside, at least according to Shaq, Wemby is surely proving the NBA legend otherwise.

