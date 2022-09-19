Video: "I wasn't a Phil Jackson fan when he first came in"- Michael Jordan confessed uncertainty over Phil Jackson, believed 'The Zen Master' wouldn't run the play around him

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson won several championships during their time together with the Chicago Bulls. However, MJ revealed that he was not a fan of "The Zen Master" when he first joined the franchise.

Jordan was the star of the show in Chicago even when Jackson took on the role of head coach in 1989. But his approach was different. He focused more on team basketball rather than running every play through MJ.

Jackson's coaching style yielded benefits for the Bulls as they enjoyed a level of success they lacked in the history of the franchise. Although it was a team-centric approach, a lot still flowed through Jordan.

To celebrate Jackson's birthday, Ballislife released excerpts of superstars speaking highly of Jackson. In one video, Kobe Bryant called him a genius for his understanding of the game.

A clip from Jordan's documentary "The Last Dance" highlighted MJ's first impression of Jackson. He said that he was not a fan initially because he would not hold on to the ball as much.

"I wasn't a Phil Jackson fan when he first came in because he was coming in to take the ball out of my hands."

"I wasn't a Phil Jackson fan when he first came in because he was coming in to take the ball out of my hands."



The Bulls' former head coach Doug Collins had everything flow through MJ. However, in the three years Collins was coach, the Bulls never reached the NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan won six championships under Phil Jackson

Basketball legend Michael Jordan

Jordan had several attempts to win a title before Jackson was brought in, but was unable to get over the hump. But things were different under Jackson.

In Jackson's first year, the Bulls reached the conference finals but fell to the Detroit Pistons after a grueling seven-game series. They bounced back the following year and were unstoppable for years to come.

The Bulls won their first title in 1991 after defeating the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals. They won the next two titles before Jordan decided to retire in 1993.

Chicago struggled in their two seasons without MJ. The farthest they made it into the NBA postseason was the Eastern Conference semifinals. Upon MJ's return to basketball, the Bulls ended up three-peating again before the team was finally disbanded.

The Bulls have not achieved that level of success since Jordan and Jackson left the organization. Since their departure in 1998, the Bulls have not made it past the conference finals.

Meanwhile, Jackson joined the Lakers that same year and led them to a three-peat from 2000 to 2002 with the Shaquille O'Neal-Kobe Bryant duo.

