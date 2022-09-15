Video: Kevin Durant seen spending leisure time picking up pickleball skills

Kevin Durant's offseason has been filled with different kinds of activities. Despite not fulfilling his trade request, Durant seems to be doing just fine.

With a 82-game season along with the playoffs, players don't have much time to explore new hobbies. While some players use the offseason to develop their game, KD is off the basketball court and trying out a new sport.

The 12-time All-Star was seen playing pickleball with a couple of people in a video posted by Bleacher Report on Twitter. It also looked like KD had a great time playing the sport.

KD's length helps him play better than the others. After a dead-ball possession, Durant's opponent complimented him and told him that he has potential in the sport. This might tempt the former MVP to pursue a career in pickleball once he's done with basketball.

Kevin Durant should blame Rudy Gobert's blockbuster trade

This offseason saw some big players switching teams. The deal that caught everyone off guard was All-Star center Rudy Gobert's trade.

Kevin Durant wanted to leave Brooklyn at the start of free agency. The star forward requested Nets owner Joe Tsai for a trade. The Nets front office did their best to look for a trade package for Durant. However, things did not work out and KD remained in Brooklyn.

The Utah Jazz were a sneaky team this offseason. They traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In return, Utah received Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, a 2022 first-round pick and four future first-round picks.

The deal surprised everyone as the Wolves added another player on a supermax contract. Karl-Anthony Town is also on a supermax contract that's worth $224 million over four years. Wolves' frontcourt is now the highest paid froncourt duo in the NBA.

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 Utah!!! I was just a kid from France when i got here 9 years ago… Utah!!! I was just a kid from France when i got here 9 years ago… https://t.co/TKmQ6tC4dH

After the Gobert trade, it became very difficult for the Nets to find a package for KD. The 12-time All-Star is obviously a much-better player than the Frenchman. If Gobert is traded for three role players and five first-round picks, then KD is worth more. This explains why the Nets had a hard time looking to trade the two-time champion.

Kevin Durant is stuck in Brooklyn, and the best thing he can do now is play until the Nets ultimately decide to ship him away.

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal