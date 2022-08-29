Video: LeBron James and wife Savannah James seen having a great time at Kendrick Lamar's concert

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has had quite a summer. He has put behind him the disappointment of the 2021-22 NBA season with the franchise. James has often been on the airwaves with his activities off the court this summer.

On Sunday, the four-time champion was seen alongside his wife, Savannah James, at Kendrick Lamar's concert in Vancouver, Canada. Both were seen having a good time in a private box away from the fans. They sang and danced to some of Kendrick Lamar's biggest hits.

This concert could have been a post-birthday outing for Savannah James as she celebrated her birthday the day before. The couple have been together since 2001, got engaged in 2011 and married in 2013, with Beyonce performing at their wedding.

The couple have three kids together - Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri James. It has been well documented how talented their boys are, as Bryce and Bronny could have futures in the NBA. Zhuri James, on the other hand, has her own YouTube channel, which often features her parents as guests on the show.

LeBron and Savannah James attended Golden State Warriors stalwart Draymond Green's wedding earlier this month and at Kevin Love's wedding last month.

LeBron James' 2022 summer

The LA Lakers failed to make the play-in tournament despite LeBron James averaging 30.3 points in 56 games last season. The team started the season with championship aspirations, but injuries to star players hampered their shot at making the playoffs.

This offseason has been all about fixing the roster for the Lakers. But for LeBron James, it's been a great summer. LeBron is reported to have crossed a billion dollars in career earnings. And just a few days after that, LeBron signed a $97.1 million, two-year extension with the Lakers. The deal's second year comes with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The four-time champion has kept himself busy by appearing in pro-am leagues. LeBron started with the Drew League, pairing up with DeMar DeRozan. Last week, James participated in a "Crawsover" pro-am game in Seattle. The game also featured Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas.

Fans got to see LeBron play live in Seattle for the first time in 15 years. However, the game had to be called off late in the second quarter due to condensation. It has been an exciting summer for LeBron James. But his attention will soon return to the LA Lakers as training camp begins in late September.

