Video: Luka Doncic misses game-winning buzzer-beater over 2x NBA MVP at a friendly game between Slovenia and Serbia

2022 EuroBasket friendlies saw intense action. NBA superstars Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic faced off against one another in a match between Serbia and Slovenia.

Although it was a friendly matchup, the game was an intensely-fought contest. With reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic leading the Serbian side, the big man attempted to take down reigning EuroBasket champs Slovenia.

The grueling battle came down to the wire as the game was tied late in the fourth quarter. However, with the ball in Slovenia's possession, there was only one possible play.

Luka Doncic misses the game winner vs Nikola Jokic

In a rare switch to the perimeter, Doncic found himself matched up against Jokic on the final play of the fourth. Given Jokic's relatively slow lateral movement, the Slovenian wonderkid was in the perfect position to exploit this matchup.

Reaching into his bag of tricks, Doncic hit Jokic with a crafty misdirection move to send the Serbian big man away. With loads of space on his side, the Slovenian added some flair as he settled into his signature stepback jumper to call the game.

Jokic made a quick recovery to contest the shot. This last-ditch effort may have been the difference maker as Doncic's shot went just a bit long to compensate for Jokic's high contest.

With the game heading into overtime, Slovenia eventually came out on top as Vlatko Cancar played a vital role in securing points. The contest ended in a 97-92 victory for Slovenia.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic put on a show for the crowd in Ljubljana. Jokic ended the night with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Meanwhile, Doncic notched 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the bout.

Luka: 34 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB

Jokic: 26 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST



Two of the league's best

With famous celebrities such as Novak Djokovic in attendance for the game as well, the friendly showdown truly became one for the ages.

Can Luka Doncic lead Slovenia to consecutive EuroBasket titles?

Luka Doncic in action for Slovenia

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been the driving force behind Slovenia's success as of late. Although the young superstar only made his debut with the senior team at the age of 17, Doncic has already tasted success with the side.

Paired with reigning EuroBasket MVP Goran Dragic, who has confirmed his return for this year's tournament, Doncic has a solid supporting cast on his side. With the pair leading the team this year, Slovenia have a great chance of winning it all again.

Luka Doncic has been particularly extraordinary while playing for his country. Having taken his conditioning and health seriously, the Slovenian wonderkid has looked like a force to be reckoned with.

34 PTS

9 AST

6 REB

11/20 FG



Slovenia win in OT!

As the 2022 EuroBasket group stage kicks off on the 1st of September, Slovenia will feature in Group B. Featuring the likes of France, Germany, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Lithuania and Hungary, the reigning champs will have their work cut out for them.

With their first match against Lithuania on the first day of the tournament, Doncic and Slovenia will attempt to start the group stage off on a high note.

