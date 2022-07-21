Video: Steph Curry drains shot after shot at a gaming arcade, hits a massive fist pump in the end

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is already making a huge public appearance after winning the 2022 NBA Finals. Even before the playoffs began, Curry agreed to the gig and so now, he gets to add "ESPY’s Host" to his resume. He will host the event on July 20th, in Los Angeles.

Before the event, Curry was seen in an arcade arena playing a hoops game called "Super Shot." He ended with a score of 62; but without knowing the time limit, points system and the number of balls, we cannot say if his score was good. However, Steph Curry's celebration and fist pump indicates 62 is a great total.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



(via asiasaffold/IG) Steph Curry just doing Steph Curry things at the arcade(via asiasaffold/IG) Steph Curry just doing Steph Curry things at the arcade 😂(via asiasaffold/IG) https://t.co/Bawj3usmsq

It does look like he made 6 shots and missed 3 of them. One shot rattled out and the other two hit the ceiling of the arcade game.

The Curry family was at the arcade with Asia Saffold and her kids, who is the wife of Rodger Saffold, NFL guard for the Buffalo Bills. She uploaded a video of their time together on her Instagram stories. She celebrated a reunion with her high school friend Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry's wife, and also their daughter Riley Curry's 10th birthday. She captioned one of her posts:

"Today we had an epic reunion with the Curry Crew + celebrated Riley's 10th BDay!! Such good time"

The reigning Finals MVP was also seen playing "Connect-4 Hoops" with his wife Ayesha Curry. Saffold uploaded a poll on her story, asking her followers to guess who won between the power couple. The poll currently stands at 53%-47% in the favor of Steph Curry.

Kunal Sethi @KunalSethiBB Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry at the arcade with Rodger Saffold's wife and kids Asia Saffold



📸 via: asiasaffold (IG) Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry at the arcade with Rodger Saffold's wife and kids Asia Saffold📸 via: asiasaffold (IG) https://t.co/4jLr2EhOlX

Steph Curry reveals his favorite ESPY nomination ahead of the award ceremony

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after winning the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry is not only the host of the 2022 ESPY Awards but also has four nominations to his name. He is nominated for 'Best Male Athlete', 'Best NBA Player' and 'Best Record-Breaking Performance'. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are nominated for the "Best Team" category.

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner interviewed Curry before he hosted the ceremony and asked him about his favorite nomination. The two-time MVP didn't need to think and promptly answered:

"That’s an easy answer. For me, it’s the team nomination because this team was so different than any team that’s won a championship before. The fact that we got the Larry O’Brien Trophy is first and foremost, but now that we got nominated for this award means a lot."

"It makes me think of the guys who hadn’t been on a playoff run before…We got a bunch of young guys that came on the scene and really made an impact. We get to share (this nomination). All the experts in January said that we had about a 14 percent chance of making it to the Finals. Now we’re here; it’s pretty crazy."

Curry instantly chose the team nomination because he got to share the honor with his teammates. Klay Thompson is also nominated for the "Best Comeback Player" award.

