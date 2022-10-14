Video: “They're the doctor apparently” - Zion Williamson sarcastically remarks on Twitter posts commenting on tweaking his ankle

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping that Zion Williamson will remain healthy throughout the 2022-23 regular season. After showing some upside as a team on the rise in the Western Conference, the Pelicans have some high hopes. New Orleans was a pleasant surprise during the second half of the 2021-22 season.

They made the playoffs and gave the number one-seeded Phoenix Suns a run for their money. With stars such as CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram in the mix, New Orleans is trending in the right direction. They need their rising superstar to be healthy for the upcoming season.

Zion Williamson gave the team a scare during their last preseason game. During a matchup with the Miami Heat, Williamson landed awkwardly on his ankle. He eventually returned to the game after giving the organization a scare. When asked about it in the postgame, Zion shared some light on the situation. Williamson joked that the fans on Twitter are "the doctor apparently" but said that he's alright.

"Twitter already did its thing... They're the doctor apparently, but I'm straight."

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson okay after injury scare

The New Orleans Pelicans have quickly become a darkhorse in the Western Conference. The return of Zion Williamson is a major reason why this team is getting so much buzz. There's no denying that David Griffin and the Pelicans organization have quickly put together an impressive roster.

Not only does the team have McCollum, Ingram and Zion to carry the load, they also have some intriguing depth. Despite some injury concerns in the past, the Pelicans rewarded their rising star with a hefty extension this offseason. Williamson signed a five-year extension worth at least $193 million.

When Williamson is on the court, he has the potential to be one of the most dominant players in the league. Williamson has stressed that he's eager to show everyone just how special he can be. Still just 22-years-old, the talented forward could be a key piece towards getting the Pelicans to the next level.

In his last season of play, Williamson averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 61.1% from the field.

