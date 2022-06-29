Video: "This is a TikTok? I wanna do a TikTok" - Charles Barkley hilariously makes TikTok video with fan

Hall of Famer and "Inside the NBA" analyst Charles Barkley was never a fan of social media. Barkley doesn't have any social media accounts on platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or TikTok. However, Chuck was caught trying to make a TikTok video.

Barkley was on vacation and sitting in a bar when a fan approached him. A TikTok user asked the former MVP to take a video of her. He struggled to focus the camera on the fan, so he just requested a selfie. The fan, who is Canadian actress Marika Bouchard, obliged as the two made a selfie video to post on Tiktok.

"Hey, how do I make this work for me?" Barkley said. "I want both of us to be in it. Hey, I want both of us to be in it. This is a TikTok? I wanna do a TikTok; we're both in it."

Here's his video with the fan:

Barkley is clearly enjoying his vacation. The "Inside the NBA" crew has been off the air since the end of the conference finals. Unfortunately, TNT doesn't have the rights to the NBA Finals. The quartet of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson deserves to at least call the NBA Finals during their broadcast careers.

Charles Barkley hates social media

Charles Barkley at the Capital One's The Match

Charles Barkley has had some viral entertaining moments from "Inside the NBA" that has been posted on social media. However, Barkley does not have accounts on any social media platforms. During a March Madness broadcast last year, the 11-time All-Star explained why he would never have a social media account.

Barkley defended Ohio State's EJ Liddell, who received nasty messages and comments after their loss to Oral Roberts. He called the people online who attacked Liddell as losers. That's the main reason why Chuck would not join any social media platform.

"You guys give me a hard time because I refuse to do any type of social media, this is the reason why," Barkley said. "No. 1, he had a great game, but for you to give this kid death threats and hurl racial slurs at him. Because you're safe in your own home like a coward, behind a computer and nobody know who you are, you need to take a hard look at yourself in the mirror."

He continued:

"I am never gonna dignify these losers and interact with them ever. I don't care how much money somebody offers me, I'll never do social media because of this."

Even though Barkley doesn't have any social media accounts, there are tons of videos of him on the internet. From highlights of his NBA and Team USA career to funny interviews and segments on "Inside the NBA." there are enough clips of Barkley's that have entertained the social media sphere.

