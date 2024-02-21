Vince Carter reveals LeBron James & Kobe Bryant turned down $1 million offer for NBA Dunk Contest: "Guys didn't want to do it" 

Fans have longed for LeBron James to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest since he was drafted in 2003. However, two decades have passed and it is unlikely fans will ever get to see him participate in the contest. To everyone's surprise, however, former NBA star Vince Carter revealed that he, James and two other stars were once offered a significant amount of money to join the contest.

Carter's time participating in the dunk contest has been regarded by many as revolutionary. The "half-man, half-amazing" dunker won the 2000 dunk contest by defying gravity with his throw-downs against Steve Francis, Ricky Davis, Jerry Stackhouse, Larry Hughes and his cousin, Tracy McGrady.

The former Toronto Raptors superstar mentioned on "Run It Back" that along with himself, James, T-Mac and Kobe Bryant were also offered money by the NBA. Carter said that the league offered $1 million each for them to participate in the dunk contest:

"It was Kobe, T-Mac, LeBron. That's the three others that I recall," Carter said. "But guys didn't want to do it."

A dunk contest between the four of them would have possibly rocked the entire NBA fanbase. Two of them have won the dunk contest and the others were extremely capable dunkers.

Fans are always excited to see the league's biggest stars compete in the dunk contest and above all else, make it highly entertaining. While Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown, who's an All-Star this season, participated in the contest, many were left disappointed. According to some, the dunks that Brown performed were basic and didn't excite them.

LeBron James gets blamed by NBA analyst for ruining the dunk contest

The LA Lakers star never took the chance to take part in the Slam Dunk contest. However, Stephen A. Smith still blames LeBron James for ruining a contest that he's never been part of:

"LeBron James is directly responsible for ruining the Slam Dunk Contest," Smith said. "...Every high jumper, every skywalker, every above-the-rim talent salivated for the opportunity to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest. It stopped when LeBron James said, 'I’m not doing it.'"

According to Smith, James' refusal to participate sent a ripple effect to others in the league. Stars were seemingly hesitant to participate in the contest, and since James refused to be in the contest, Smith argues that it's been easier for newer stars to not participate.

The Slam Dunk Contest remains the only contest James has refused to be in. When he was in high school, he participated in the McDonald's All-American Slam Dunk Contest. That ended with him as the winner, as he was the home favorite.

But that also puts pressure on him to win if he ever decides to participate in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest before hanging up his sneakers.

