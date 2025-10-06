"Waiting for all dust to settle" - LeBron James' friend hints at possible Mavericks move following Lakers star’s cryptic 'Second Decision' teaser

LeBron James' future has suddenly become the most trending topic in the NBA. On Monday, the LA Lakers star posted a video indicating &quot;The Second Decision&quot; of his career. While many took it as a retirement announcement, his friend Cuff The Legend predicted a massive move for the Lakers star.The viral video on his X handle featured a similar setup when James appeared for the famous &quot;The Decision&quot; on ESPN. &quot;The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST. 🫡👑 #TheSecondDecision,&quot; James wrote in the post.Minutes after the Lakers star's post, Cuffs The Legend posted a picture on his X handle, featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Cooper Flagg and LeBron James. In the caption, he indicated that James was set to team up with his old teammates and the sensation rookie. &quot;I've already cast my vote months ago. Just waiting for all the dust to settle.&quot;Earlier, in July, when LeBron James' agent Rich Paul said that the Lakers star wanted to win a title before he announced his retirement, the Mavs were the team that was mostly linked to the 4x NBA champion's preferred destination.Moreover, Dallas was also the team that could have provided James with the best chance to win the title. Of course, the appeal of uniting with two of his best-ever teammates, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, couldn't be denied.However, the conversation quickly died down after James picked up his $52 million player option with the Lakers. While it definitely diminished his chance to win another title, it would be almost impossible to get that kind of money anywhere at age 40.LeBron James' retirement odds skyrocket after shocking moveThis was the third consecutive Media Day in the last three seasons that the most dominating questions for LeBron James were centered around his retirement. However, the Lakers star has not given any indication that he will be retiring soon from the game, nor have most of the fans believed that the 2025-26 season would be that last for the NBA superstar.However, after James dropped the teaser for &quot;The Second Decision&quot; on Tuesday, there has been a massive change in the opinion. According to the latest poll by Kalshi, the odds of James retiring before the 2026-27 season had doubled. After the video was dropped, the prediction poll showed an increase from 18% to 46%.As good as LeBron James is on the basketball court, he is also a savant in controlling media attention. The video could very well be entirely about something else.