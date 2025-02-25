Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks out on Steph Curry's mindset following Jimmy Butler's arrival - "Wants to play meaningful basketball"

The Golden State Warriors have kicked off their Jimmy Butler era with a bang. According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Butler's arrival has given superstar point guard Steph Curry newfound motivation amid his quest for his fifth NBA title.

Golden State appeared to be a directionless franchise at the trade deadline, with a middling 25-26 record. However, since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat in a five-team deal on Feb. 6, the team's been reinvigorated, going 5-1 with the six-time All-Star.

Butler has given Curry a bona fide co-star and balanced out the Warriors' roster amid their playoff push. Per Kerr, Curry is grateful for a better chance to compete in the crowded Western Conference.

"Steph just wants to play meaningful basketball, and I love that because it's humble, but it's also hopeful," Kerr said on "Willard & Dibs" on Monday. "He's basically telling everybody, 'Give us a chance. If we have a shot, we're going to make the most of it.'"

Kerr added that Butler's presence has sparked widespread belief that Golden State can make noise in the postseason.

"I think the trade has given us a chance. Steph feels that; our fans feel it," Kerr said. "We needed a shake-up. It was the right deal at the right time. ... We like where we're heading, but we're not getting ahead of ourselves either."

Butler's addition has alleviated pressure on Curry and freed him up for more scoring opportunities. Through six outings alongside Butler, the two-time MVP's scoring average has increased from 22.7 points per game to 29.0 ppg, an encouraging development for Warriors fans.

Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler's high IQ and fundamental playstyle

During Monday's interview, Steve Kerr also touched on Jimmy Butler's playstyle, noting that he does the little things to impact winning.

"You have to really see him every day to appreciate his game because he's not your traditional superstar who's lighting it up from 3 or wowing you with highlights," Kerr said. "It's really just the efficiency of his game. He's incredibly sound fundamentally. He's a great passer."

Kerr added that Butler is the type of player who's thrived alongside Curry and his veteran co-star Draymond Green during their illustrious tenure as teammates.

"We've always been at our best with high-IQ guys around Steph and Draymond, and that's what I'm seeing with Jimmy," Kerr said.

Across six appearances with Golden State, Butler is averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 46.7%.

Butler and the Warriors (30-27) will seek to maintain momentum on Tuesday when they host the lowly Charlotte Hornets (14-41).

