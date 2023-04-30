After a disappointing performance by the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, who failed to close out the series against the Sacramento Kings, Game 7 will be held.

In one of the worst post-season losses in the Steph Curry era, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings 118-99. Despite having a home-court advantage, the Warriors appeared disorganized and overpowered by the Kings.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with a game-high 29 points along with five assists and two steals, while the rest of the squad delivered a dismal performance. Poole had an especially poor game in terms of gameplay, decision-making, and shot selection.

Golden State's sloppy offensive performance of the series, shooting 37.2% from the field and committing 18 turnovers, says a lot about how Game 6 went down.

Their defense has been outstanding throughout the series, and the Warriors will need to improve on offense or face elimination in Game 7 against the Kings.

In the much-hyped Game 6, Warriors star Klay Thompson went cold for the night, shooting just 2-9 from three-point range while having a game-worst +/- of -28.

The Warriors were in the lead after the first frame of 25-23, thanks to a Donte DiVincenzo triple, however, the Kings went on to quickly overtake them in the second quarter and never trailed again. They did so despite Domantas Sabonis having a terrible game and fouling out in 23 minutes of action. Domas recorded as many turnovers (5) as points (7).

De'Aaron Fox led his team to a famous Game 6 victory on the road. Dishing out 11 assists along with 26 points on 18 shot attempts.

Malik Monk had a stellar performance off the bench, leading the Kings with 28 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists.

It was an impressive performance by a team with such minimal playoff experience. Mike Brown deserves all the credit for his team's defensive efficiency. Ranking 24th in the regular season in Defensive rating, it's fair to say the Kings held up their end to bottle up the Warriors on the road and force a Game 7.

The Warriors now have to go on the road and stave off their demons once again to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. Meanwhile, the Kings just need to hold their home-court advantage to stave off the Warriors.

The Warriors never lost a playoff series to a Western Conference team in the Steve Kerr era. All eyes are on the eagerly awaited Game 7 on Sunday.

