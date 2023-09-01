Warriors star Klay Thompson hints about playing for another team in 2024

For the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson is considering playing for the Bahamas.

The four-time NBA champion was recently quoted as saying this while he was on the final leg of his promotional tour for sports brand ANTA in the Philippines, along with teammate Kevon Looney.

Speaking to TalkBasket, Klay Thompson said:

“When that time comes, I will give it serious consideration just because of what The Bahamas meant to the Thompson family, especially my father.”

The 33-year-old added:

“[My father] never had a chance to play for the national team because they just didn’t have the chance back in the ’70s or the ’80s.”

The five-time NBA All-Star’s father is Mychal Thompson, who was born in Nassau, Bahamas, and was part of the back-to-back NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 and 1988.

Klay Thompson is no longer a stranger to suiting up for the national team, having been part of the United States men’s basketball team that won gold in the 2014 World Cup in Spain and in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

He, however, was quick to say that he has not decided yet with finality if he would play for the Bahamas as he is focusing on the upcoming NBA season. But he did say it is something he would consider.

"Right now, I’m really focused on the [upcoming 2023-24 NBA] season. But when that time comes next summer, I’ll give it consideration," he added.

Last NBA season, Klay Thompson posted averages of 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 69 matches.

Watch: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney receive thunderous reception as Warriors stars land in China

Golden State Warriors stars Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney recently made a stop in China as part of the promotional tour for sports brand ANTA.

They were warmly received by Chinese fans, who could not get enough of the players as they were a big part of their team’s championship runs.

Check out how the fans mobbed Thompson and Looney, asking for their autographs:

The two Warriors players are currently in the Philippines for the final leg of their tour.

While in Manila, Klay Thompson got the opportunity to meet fans and media, where he shared, among other things, his future plans, including the possibility of suiting for the Bahamas in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He also met Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao at the latter’s home.

Thompson and Looney are looking forward to catching up with their Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who is in the Philippines, steering Team USA in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

At a press conference on Thursday, August 31, Thompson said:

“Now that Steve Kerr is here coaching the team, he has to take us out to dinner and he has to pay for it cause he’s out here and he owes us dinner."

