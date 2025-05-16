Warriors trade rumors: Golden State aggressively plans for Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's supporting cast

Following their disappointing playoff elimination by the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Golden State Warriors enter the offseason with clear goals. Golden State's front office seems dedicated to maximizing its window with its aging stars by adding depth.

They are reportedly going to bolster their rotation in two key areas: The wings and the center position. This report comes from ESPN's Shams Charania, who says the team will be aggressive in pursuing assets.

Charania detailed the type of player the Warriors are looking to add to their wing.

"The Warriors will be incredibly aggressive in the marketplace to go find help. To continue to retool around their big three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler," Charania said. "I'm told their priority is finding a playmaking wing, defender, or a center to add to this group."

The Golden State Warriors were eliminated from contention after losing four straight games to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In all four of their losses, Steph Curry was unavailable after he injured his hamstring in Game 1.

This offseason, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II are set to become unrestricted free agents. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Pat Spencer are two key players who are becoming restricted free agents.

Also read: Steph Curry weighs in on Jonathan Kuminga’s future as Warriors eye potential sign-and-trade move

The Warriors are reportedly going to dangle Jonathan Kuminga in a sign-and-trade this offseason

Rumors that Jonathan Kuminga's time with Golden State is coming to an end began swirling when he was not given an extension. Both sides were discussing the possibility of one, but no such agreements were made until the deadline passed last October.

Trade talks became even more prominent as Golden State attempted to pursue a star who could play with Steph Curry. However, as the deadline passed, Kuminga remained with the team.

Now, these rumors have been sparked anew as Steph Curry and company look to come back stronger next season. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the organization wants to explore sign-and-trade options for the Congolese forward.

Dangling Kuminga to acquire a center or a wing with playmaking and defensive abilities is a likely move that Mike Dunleavy Jr. will try this offseason.

While Kuminga has shown some flashes, he is still developing and Golden State prefers to find "win-now" type of talent.

A more established player, or collection of players would complement the ages of Steph Curry (37), Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green (both 35).

