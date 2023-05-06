Was James Harden at the 2023 Met Gala? Taking a closer look

The 2023 Met Gala happened on Monday in New York City and some fans thought that James Harden attended the event. Harden arrived at TD Garden on the same day wearing a Met Gala-worthy drip ahead of Game 1 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Harden wore an oversized blue sweatsuit with a lot of fur, with some fans thinking he got it from Cookie Monster. He also wore a pair of elephant pants, which is a likely throwback to the 1990s trend. It looked comfortable, but was certainly panned on social media.

The former MVP also joked following the game, revealing why he could not attend this year's Met Gala. He explained that event always fall during the playoffs, which he just doesn't miss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the playoffs this time of year," Harden tweeted.

James Harden @JHarden13 I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the play offs this time of year #Uno I be wanting to go to the met gala, but I’m always in the play offs this time of year #Uno https://t.co/owX5lexVuv

James Harden's outfit might have sparked memes, but it also sparked one of his best playoff performances. Harden powered the Philadelphia 76ers to a 119-115 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1.

The former MVP tied his playoff career-high with 45 points, going 17-for-30 from the field, including 7-for-14 from beyond the arc. He also had six assists during the game.

Harden made the biggest shot of the game, hitting the go-ahead 3-point shot with 8.4 seconds left. The Celtics failed to tie or get the lead, while Paul Reed put the game away with two free throws.

Also Read: "Bro thought he was Seth Rollins" - NBA fans are livid with Joel Embiid after stomping on Grant Williams head, leaving him bloodied in Game 3

James Harden struggles in Game 2 and 3

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden might have a Game 1 to remember, but had a forgettable Game 2 and 3 against the Boston Celtics. Harden struggled with his shot in both games, which resulted in two losses for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden was 2-for-14 from the field and missed all of his six 3-point shots in the Sixers' 121-87 loss in Game 2. He finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The former MVP was better in Game 3, but was still a disappointing performance. He was very indecisive all game long, leading to five turnovers. He had 16 points and 11 assists, but was 3-for-14 from the field.

It will be interesting to see if Harden can rebound or at least play better for Game 4 on Sunday. The Sixers cannot afford to go down 3-1 heading into Game 5 in Boston.

Also Read: "Death, taxes, stinker after a good game" - Hilarious Anthony Davis memes erupt in wake of lackluster playoff performance against Warriors

Poll : 0 votes