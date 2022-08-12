“Was it the right move for the Wolves to make?… Without question” - David Aldridge believes 3x All-Star can be a true needle mover for the Minnesota Timberwolves

New Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly made a big splash earlier this offseason. He sent five first-round draft picks, as well as numerous veteran players, to land Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. It was a clear message that Minnesota was hoping to take another leap forward in the Western Conference.

But did the Timberwolves pay too much?

In a recent article by The Athletic's David Aldridge, the legendary writer wrote that while Minnesota gave up too much for Gobert, it was crucial for the team to do so:

"Did the Wolves give up too much for the 30-year-old Gobert? Without question. Was it the right move for the Wolves to make, given their inability to attract impact free agents? Without question."

Minnesota became the talk of the NBA this offseason with the eye-popping move for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star.

After an impressive season that saw the Timberwolves reach the playoffs, Minnesota hired Tim Connelly as its president of basketball operations. Connelly, who has a reputation for constructing rosters from his time with the Denver Nuggets, quickly made a notable move with the Gobert deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves look to hit the ground running with addition of Rudy Gobert

The Rudy Gobert trade may be one of the biggest overpays in NBA history. But as David Alrdidge wrote, while many might view the trade as one-sided, the Timberwolves needed to upgrade their roster in a big way.

The Timberwolves have never been a desired destination for players hitting the free-agent market. For now, Gobert joins a young team on the rise.

With Donovan Mitchell

— 15.1 PPG

— 14.8 RPG

— 70.8 FG%



Without Donovan Mitchell

— 18.6 PPG

— 13.6 RPG

— 73.5 FG%



With Gobert now alongside fellow talented big man Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as rising star Anthony Edwards, Minnesota has intriguing pieces on its roster.

Last season in Utah, Gobert averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 71.3%.

Pairing the two bigs gives Minnesota a unique lineup in today's NBA.

Gobert, known as The Stifle Tower, is 7-foot-1. He's made the All-Defensive team in six of his nine seasons. He led the league in blocks in 2016-17 and in rebounds last season. The knock on Gobert is that his offensive game is limited.

Towns, meanwhile, is 6-11. The No. 1 pick in 2015, Towns was the 2015-16 Rookie of the Year, and he's a three-time All-Star.

