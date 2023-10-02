Watch: 351-pound Shaquille O’Neal once got squeezed into a tiny car with WWE legend John Cena

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is a giant amongst men with his massive 7-foot-1, 351-pound frame. So, naturally, O’Neal can sometimes have a difficult time going about day-to-day life activities. This includes when the big man once struggled to fit into a tiny two-passenger car with WWE legend John Cena in 2017.

The humorous moment took place while the star duo were filming an episode of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.” The show typically involves celebrity pairings going on car rides, singing and asking each other entertaining questions. However, before O’Neal and Cena got started, they first took part in a skit involving their method of transportation.

In a clip from the show, O’Neal and Cena walk up to the diminutive car. The big man first questions what it is. Cena then replies that it’s their car:

“What is this?” O’Neal asked.

“This is it,” Cena answered.

The two then go back and forth with O’Neal pleading for a bigger car before they attempt to squeeze into the tiny vehicle:

“We’re gonna need a bigger car,” O’Neal said.

“I know what you’re thinking, you’re thinking what everybody else says. You open it, it’s got room, you’ll be fine,” Cena said.

“This ain’t gonna work, John,” O’Neal said.

“No, no, I think you can do it, just bend a little bit,” Cena said.

“This ain’t gonna work, we’re gonna need a bigger car,” O’Neal said.

“No, no, I think we can make it work,” Cena said.

However, after attempting to contort their bodies inside the cramped car, Cena ends up agreeing with O’Neal and the duo switch to a more spacious vehicle:

“We need a bigger car,” O’Neal said.

“Yeah, we need a bigger car. Let’s get out,” Cena said.

Check out the humorous throwback clip below:

Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena exchanged nicknames on Carpool Karaoke

WWE and NBA legends John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal

Later on in their Carpool Karaoke appearance, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal got involved in a discussion about nicknames. Cena first pointed out that the big man has a vast array of nicknames:

“Dude, you have 10,000 nicknames,” Cena said.

The celebrity duo then attempted to come up with creative nicknames for each other:

“I got nicknames for you, too. Then we’ll go back and forth,” Cena said.

“Alright, deal,” O’Neal said.

“I’ll give you The Big Aristotle, but I’ll even follow with The Empire Strikes Shaq,” Cena said.

“Oh, that was a good one,” O’Neal said.

“Can you sing?”

“I can’t,” Cena answered.

“I can tell, Cena Turner,” O’Neal joked.

The two stars then continued exchanging a series of name-related jokes before heading to a basketball court.

