Watch: 51-year-old Shaquille O'Neal brutally destroys player in pickup game

Shaquille O'Neal was probably the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. Even though the 51-year-old is retired from basketball, he can still dunk and posterize people on the court.

In a video uploaded by Shaq on his Instagram account, he was playing two-on-two with the Salter family of the Authentic Brands Group. The LA Lakers legend signed with the company in 2015 to help him manage his likeness and marketing rights.

O'Neal teamed up with ABG founder Jamie Salter and played against Salter's sons, Corey and Jamie. The Salter family head made a great lob pass to Shaq, who posterized the helpless Tyler while Corey tried to block the slam with his cap.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I jumped a whole 1 inch to dunk; sign me to a ten day 350 million for ten days guaranteed," Shaq wrote.

Based on Jamie Salter's recent Instagram post, the family was on vacation with Shaquille O'Neal in Muskoka, Ontario, Canada. O'Neal has been part of the Authentic Brands Group since 2015 and continues to have a strong business partnership with the company.

The Hall of Fame center is not the only high-profile athlete who's part of ABG. They represent other stars like David Beckham, Julius Erving and Allen Iverson. They also manage the late, great Muhammad Ali's estate, as well as those of Elvis Presley.

Also Read: "Why she being so dramatic" - Hilarious Sage Steele memes erupt as analyst leaves ESPN to exercise first amendment rights 'more freely'

Shaquille O'Neal still towers regular people on the basketball court

Shaquille O'Neal might be retired, but he still towers over most people. He stands at 7-foot-1 and weighs more than 325 pounds. He doesn't have the same vertical when he was playing in the NBA, but he can still dunk on people.

In a video that went viral several years ago, Shaq was playing pickup basketball in the gym. He backed down an average-sized man with ease, giving him a little push-off that sent the man flying. "Diesel" finished it with a monster slam and his patented celebration.

Shaquille O'Neal remains competitive when it comes to pickup basketball against hoopers. However, he's different when he's playing against kids and teenagers in the community.

The LA Lakers legend is known to surprise kids by showing up and playing a game of basketball. In the video below, O'Neal joined a bunch of kids with help from the police in Florida.

Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)