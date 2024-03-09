WATCH: $80 million-worth Jake Paul gets his hands on D'Angelo Russell's 44-point game jersey

D'Angelo Russell delivered a stunning performance on Friday, scoring 44 points to lead the LA Lakers to a dramatic 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the absence of LeBron James due to a persistent ankle injury, Russell's pivotal fourth-quarter display, including a go-ahead jumper with 5.9 seconds remaining, secured the Lakers' triumph.

Amidst the excitement of the already hyped game, Lakers star D'Angelo Russell showed a beautiful gesture towards the internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul with his jersey.

The point guard reached out to Paul after the victory and handed him over his game jersey. The duo also posed for the official NBA Instagram post while showing off the LA Lakers' jersey.

Here's the video:

Recently, Jake Paul was in the news for challenging boxing legend Mike Tyson for a game, and social media has been buzzing since then.

Paul, who is a renowned social media star turned professional boxer, has amassed a substantial net worth. His net worth stands at an impressive £63 million ($80 million).

His rise to stardom alongside his brother, Logan, on YouTube has significantly contributed to his financial success.

Moreover, Jake Paul has strategically ventured into professional boxing in recent years, further adding to his wealth.

Notably, his high-profile boxing contest against Tommy Fury in February exemplified his ability to generate significant revenue, with Paul publicly declaring earnings of £23.5 million ($30 million) from the fight.

D'Angelo Russell has a hilarious one-liner for haters

LA Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell has been on a remarkable streak of outstanding performances, showcasing exceptional confidence on the court.

His recent surge, averaging over 20 points per game in January and February, signals a pinnacle in his basketball career thus far.

As critics and naysayers lurk in the background, D'Angelo Russell isn't shy about addressing them. In a display of wit and bravado, during a conversation on The Backyard Podcast, Russell humorously retorted:

“I got two left feet, I can barely jump and I’m busting y’all favorite players’ a--,” succinctly capturing his recent dominance while playfully taunting his detractors.

Apart from his impressive scoring averages of 22.7 points (January) and 20.2 points (February), Russell has seamlessly transitioned into March with a steady 21.5 points per game on a stellar 50% shooting efficiency.

Notably, Russell’s impeccable outside shooting, boasting a remarkable 43.8% success rate from the 3-point range in the firsr two months of 2024, underscores his versatility and consistency.

As D'Angelo Russell continues to excel on the court, his adept shooting and unyielding confidence indicate that his momentum is far from waning.