Watch: A young fan in China breaks down in tears after Warriors star Andrew Wiggins signs his shoe

Andrew Wiggins is in China to promote his basketball shoe with Peak Sports and is indeed feeling the love from basketball fans from the East.

The Golden State Warriors' wingman has been followed and mobbed by a sea of basketball fans everywhere he has stepped foot in China. A few lucky fans had a chance to interact with him and get a signature on his Peak brand basketball shoe.

One Chinese boy went viral as Andrew Wiggins took time to sign a shoe while being on a bus. The boy was fighting his tears as he was handed the signed shoe from Wiggins, and the NBA star was seen smiling in appreciation on giving a fan the experience of his life.

Here's the video:

Wiggins became Peak Sports brand ambassador in 2021 when the Canadian basketball player signed a multi-year deal. Awaiting for his signature line to come out, Wiggins was seen playing with taped-up Kobe shoes, as he was already committed to Peak.

The 27-year-old has played nine seasons in the NBA and has career averages of 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Andrew Wiggins had a special year in 2022, as he won his first NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors after getting drafted into the NBA by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the first overall pick in 2014. It was also the year that Wiggins got named to his first NBA All-Star Game.

Last year, Wiggins had to battle personal problems, which limited him to only play 37 games. Nevertheless, he still averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Golden State Warriors.

Why Andrew Wiggins won't play for Team Canada in 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Canada has assembled a strong pool of talent in international competitions, but fans have been asking why Andrew Wiggins won't suit up.

Nick Nurse has been Team Canada's basketball coach, and he implemented the three-year commitment from their players. Sadly, when this commitment was made, Wiggins was only gaining traction for the Golden State Warriors and wanted his NBA team to be his priority at the moment.

“They wanted a long-term commitment. Right now, (my priority) is for the Golden State Warriors. I got kids. I got family. I got a life outside of basketball,” Wiggins said.

“So, to commit three years to the Warriors and to Canada Basketball, it wouldn't make sense to me. … I spend the whole time in-season with the Warriors, and summertime I get to decide.”

