Who is Andrew Wiggins’ dad? Finding out more about the Warriors star

Andrew Wiggins has made a name for himself in the NBA as one of the league's best 3-and-D wings, helping the Golden State Warriors win another title in 2022. Many are unaware that basketball runs through Andrew's veins, due to his father having experience playing basketball.

Andrew is the son of Mitchell Wiggins, a former NBA player who had a short-lived career. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, he was picked 23rd by the Indiana Pacers in the 1983 draft before being quickly traded to the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell Wiggins, former NBA player and father of Andrew Wiggins, played in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) and scored 78 points in a game for Barangay Ginebra. A little pre-game tidbit for the Pinoy Dubs fansMitchell Wiggins, former NBA player and father of Andrew Wiggins, played in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) and scored 78 points in a game for Barangay Ginebra. A little pre-game tidbit for the Pinoy Dubs fans 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭Mitchell Wiggins, former NBA player and father of Andrew Wiggins, played in the PBA (Philippine Basketball Association) and scored 78 points in a game for Barangay Ginebra. https://t.co/nDQn2OhSSy

Mitchell had a stellar first year, playing all 82 games and averaging 12.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Even with those numbers, he wasn't recognized as one of the league's better rookies.

Before his sophomore season, he was traded to the Houston Rockets. Wiggins played for four seasons with the Rockets, becoming a solid role player. While in Houston, he was suspended by the league after testing positive for cocaine. Teammate Lewis Lloyd was also suspended by the league.

He missed out on two whole seasons due to being suspended. Mitchell made a return, playing 66 games for the Rockets in 1989-90. That would be his last year with the Rockets before his minutes on the floor started to decrease.

The following season, he didn't play for any team as he was unsigned and had no offers. The only team that took a chance on him was the Philadelphia 76ers. He played 49 games for Philly, which was also the last NBA team he played for starting his basketball career overseas.

Andrew Wiggins had to take some time off to monitor his father's health

During the 2022-23 season, Andrew Wiggins had to be away from the team due to a personal matter. The reason why he was away proved to be a serious situation.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania 🏽 Golden State's Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins' leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say. Golden State's Andrew Wiggins plans to attend Warriors-Thunder on Tuesday. The reason for Wiggins' leave of absence since mid-February is that his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a serious medical situation, sources close to the situation say. 🙏🏽

According to reports, his father, Mitchell, had a serious medical condition, and the NBA star took a leave of absence. It took a toll on the team's record, but the organization understood that the one-time All-Star had to make sure his father's health was his priority at the time.

