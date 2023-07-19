Fans were surprised to see Andrew Wiggins getting his signature shoe revealed to the public for the first time. Before the 2021-22 season, Wiggins announced that he signed with Peak, a Chinese shoe company that has slowly made its way into the NBA world.

Now, Wiggins has his first signature shoe.

The initial feedback from most fans is that the pair resembles James Harden's most recent shoe with Adidas. The Harden Volume 7 was released earlier this year and received well by fans.

Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Fans share unique comparisons to the shoe.

Some fans don't think Wiggins deserves the shoe.

Other fans aren't satisfied with how it looks.

A few fans compared the pair to the Harden Volume 7s.

Even with how some fans reacted to the pair, there are those who have shown appreciation for what Wiggins and Peak have made. According to sneaker expert Nick DePaula, the pair won't be for on-court action and will likely remain off the hardwood.

Andrew Wiggins pushed Julius Randle to become a better basketball player

Andrew Wiggins and Julius Randle are two players who have carved great NBA careers. Coming into the league together, big things were expected of them. According to Randle, before they made it to the league, Wiggins served as motivation for him to improve his overall game.

"So, I was No. 1 in my class, right?" Randle said. "And then Andrew Wiggins, he was right below me, and then he reclassified. And here come this 6-8 Canadian, jumping out the gym motherf*****, between the legs, 360. He was the next one.

"We had played in Peach Jam, and the gym was packed. The crowd was crazy. I remember, he got the best out of me, and I'm like, 'Man, what the hell?' I was hurt. I'm sick. I'm like, 'Bruh, I ain't never felt this.'

"Going into the school year and team ball, I remember it motivated me, getting to a place super-motivated. I was like, 'Man, I gotta learn how to shoot the ball.' I say, Wiggs, he probably don't even know this. He was the one that pushed me."

Thanks to Wiggins, Randle pushed himself to become a star and is now a two-time All-Star for the New York Knicks.

