Watch: Aaron Gordon unleashes rage with towel throw after getting subbed out

Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets suffered a blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings (106-135) on Friday, February 9, but managed to stay close to the top of the Western Conference (third) with a 36-17 record. The reigning champions played poor basketball on both ends and couldn't stop the Kings from cruising to an easy victory.

Gordon spent 27 minutes on the floor as a starter and went for 14 points, on 5/8 shooting, three rebounds and two assists. However, his performance was not enough to lead the Nuggets to a victory.

With Denver down 18 (69-87), coach Michael Malone called a timeout and subbed Aaron Gordon out with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter. The versatile forward wasn't happy about it, as he wanted to stay on the floor and help his team turn things around. Gordon was frustrated and unleashed his rage by throwing his towel on the floor.

Aaron Gordon has high praise for Nikola Jokic; calls him the 'best passer' in the NBA

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic have built great chemistry during their time with the Denver Nuggets. Along with superstar guard Jamal Murray, they have been cornerstones of the Denver Nuggets' success and continue to play at an elite level.

Recently, Gordon praised the two-time NBA MVP and Finals MVP and called him the 'best passer' in the league.

"This is the best passer in the business. I have got the best hands in the business," he told the Denver Post.

Nikola Jokic has appeared in 51 of the Nuggets' 53 games and has averages of 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.0 assists, on 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Jokic has become a megastar over the years and the way he plays makes it easier for his teammates to make the difference on the floor. The Serbian big man runs the majority of plays on offense and is part of the MVP conversation for another year.

Back in October, and heading into the start of the regular season, Aaron Gordon had high praise for his teammate, saying that nobody could stop him.

"He's only 28. So he's going to get even smarter at manipulating the defense [and] offense. I don't see anybody stopping him. They still haven't found the answer for him yet," he said in October, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, via Bleacher Report.

For his part, Aaron Gordon has been playing consistently on both ends. He has played 47 times for the Nuggets so far and has averages of 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

In a four-team title race in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, OKC Thunder, and Denver are separated by just one game.

