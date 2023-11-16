WATCH: After Shaquille O'Neal & Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony regrets taking spicy wings gauntlet on Hot Ones

Carmelo Anthony recently joined the likes of Shaquille O'Neal and Steph Curry by going on Sean Evans' famed Hot Ones show.

For those unfamiliar, the premise of the show is a sit-down interview with Evans while he and guests eat progressively spicier hot wings. The interview, of course, then becomes funnier and more challenging as guests fight off the heat.

Anthony, who announced his retirement from the NBA in May 2023, recently stopped by to discuss basketball and life. As only he does, Melo's appearance on Hot Ones marked a first, with the former NBA star being the only guest to bring wine on the show.

As Anthony explained, the cast offered him milk to help dull the burn from the wings. But he chose to drink wine. As the wings got progressively spicier, it appeared as though the wine provided little relief.

Although the host, Sean Evans, stated he was feeling the heat, it certainly didn't seem he was struggling as much as the NBA vet. Check out the full clip down below.

Other NBA players who have been on Hot Ones before Carmelo Anthony

As mentioned, Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and four-time NBA champion Steph Curry have both made appearances on Hot Ones. O'Neal was famously an early guest back in 2019 when he attempted to eat the spicy wings without showing a reaction on his face.

Around the same time in 2019, Jimmy Butler also appeared on Hot Ones, where he demolished several rounds of the spicy wings like they were nothing. Butler famously seemed shaken by the first wing. However, he then managed to eat the rest like a pro.

Prior to that, Joel Embiid and Blake Griffin appeared on the show in 2018, with Kevin Durant also going on the video show the year before in 2017. In the same year, Kevin Love also notably appeared on the show, with the NBA champ struggling with the spice.