Watch: Andreas Obst sends Tyrese Haliburton sliding, while hitting clutch-3 to knock USA out

Andreas Obst and Team Germany picked up a massive win over Team USA on Friday to clinch a spot in the finals of the FIBA World Cup 2023 championship. Early on in the game, things were close, with the two sides trading buckets in the first and second quarters.

Heading into the second half, Team USA held onto a slight 60-59 lead, giving many American fans hope that the team would dominate the game from there on. Despite that, in the second half, Team Germany came out with a vengeance, going on a massive run that saw them take a commanding lead in the fourth quarter.

As the minutes ticked off the clock, Team USA did their best to scramble as they narrowed the lead. Despite that, a massive shot from Germany's Andreas Obst with just over a minute left helped give the team a four-point lead. Team USA would never recover despite a spirited effort, ultimately losing the game.

Check out the clutch dagger from Andreas Obst, which sent NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to the floor, down below!

Looking at the impressive performances from Andreas Obst and other Team Germany players against Team USA

Team USA's roster consists entirely of NBA players, giving many fans confidence that the team would retake its place atop the podium at the FIBA World Cup. Despite that, Germany had a number of players who put on impressive performances to secure the win.

In addition to the impressive 24-point outing from Andreas Obst that saw him capture Player of the Game honors, a number of NBA veterans also had big games. From seasoned NBA vets to up-and-comers, Team Germany saw a number of impressive performances.

Most notably, Franz Wagner put up a whopping 22 points, earning the young star plenty of praise from fans. On top of that, Dennis Schroder contributed 17 points while dishing out 9 assists.

Germany v Slovenia: Group K - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Similarly, NBA big man Daniel Theis, who hasn’t received much playing time in the NBA as of late, also scored 21 points while hauling down seven rebounds. Thanks to their performances, and a spectacular effort from the team as a whole, they now have the chance to capture a World Cup.

When they play Serbia in the Finals, the game will see Team Germany have the opportunity to capture their first World Cup title. Prior to this year, the team’s best outing at the tournament came in 2002, when Dirk Nowitzki led the team to a third-place finish.

Whether or not they’re able to go all the way this year, only time will tell.

