Watch: Anthony Davis catches an insane lob and throws down a monster dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr.

Anthony Davis caught a great lob and threw down a monster dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr. in the third quarter of Game 6. The LA Lakers were cruising and well on their way to the second round when Davis' dunk blew the roof off Crypto.com Arena.

With around five minutes left in the third period, Dennis Schroder ran a pick-and-roll with Davis. Schroder threw a nice alley oop to the running Davis, who outjumped Jackson to slam down the hammer.

The dunk gave the Lakers a commanding 86-55 lead in the third quarter. It has been a great game for Davis on both sides of the floor. He seems to be finding his groove, which is important heading into a potential showdown against the Sacramento Kings or Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis is proving his doubters wrong with his Game 6 performance. Davis, despite his injury history, dove for the ball with three minutes left in the third quarter. He saved a possession for the LA Lakers, who had a 30-point lead at that point.

Lakers fans inside the Crypto.com Arena exploded with cheers and proceeded to chant "AD" repeatedly. Fans have been critical of Davis during his time with the Lakers, but it seems like he is back on their good side for now.

