Watch: Anthony Edwards & Bradley Beal get into heated altercation during Timberwolves vs Suns

The final games of the season are intense, and Anthony Edwards is doing everything he can to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to finish 2023-24 on a high note. Their last game of the regular season was against the Phoenix Suns, and things got heated between Edwards and All-Star guard Bradley Beal on Sunday.

Several scenarios could take place for both teams tonight. The Wolves can finish anywhere between first and third place in the Western Conference. The Suns, on the other hand, could secure the sixth spot if they win and the New Orleans Pelicans lose against the LA Lakers.

This is why players are taking the game seriously and are slowly making sure their opponents don't get the upper hand. Late in the second period, the game was already intense, as both Edwards and Beal had a bit of a shoving match. The Wolves star had the basketball taken out of his hand by Beal and retaliated by shoving him.

The Suns star didn't let it go easily as he shoved the younger star back. Watch the video below to see what happened in the final regular-season game for both teams:

Both Edwards and Beal were assessed with a technical foul. Players sitting on the bench were also involved as they tried to stop the altercation from reaching another level.

There's a chance that the two teams could meet in the first round of this year's playoffs. If the Wolves lose tonight and the Denver Nuggets win, they'll be locked in third place. It's up to Edwards to take over and make sure it doesn't happen, as the team would prefer to secure the second spot in the standings.

Things were good between Anthony Edwards and Bradley Beal after the scuffle

Many thought the intensity between Anthony Edwards and Bradley Beal would carry over into the next moments of the game. However, the two stars were captured sharing a laugh shortly after the scuffle.

While both teams were warming up for the second half, both Edwards and Beal were seen close together. Fans were unsure of what would happen next, as they had just been shoving each other before halftime. But to their surprise, both stars were smiling and laughing together before the finale of the regular season started.

Watch the video below to see the two stars share a wholesome moment:

As it turns out, the shoving match between them only took place because of the intensity of the game. At the end of the day, both stars seem to have mutual respect for one another.

