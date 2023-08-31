Watch: Anthony Edwards displays extraordinary observation skills by accurately guessing silhouettes of NBA stars

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been turning heads lately with his strong play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. However, on Wednesday, Edwards impressed fans off the court as well.

This came as a video of the player displaying his NBA knowledge by being able to guess a series of his NBA peers from their silhouettes surfaced online. Players that he guessed correctly include stars Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

When asked why he was able to guess each player so effortlessly, Edwards gave a simple response:

“I just watch basketball all the time”

Watch Edwards display his NBA trivia knowledge below:

Paul George says Anthony Edwards is the future

Minnesota Timberwolves star shooting guard Anthony Edwards and LA Clippers star wing Paul George

Many have been raving about Anthony Edwards this summer, including LA Clippers star wing Paul George, who recently offered some high praise for the player.

During a recent episode of “Podcast P with Paul George,” George spoke about how special of a player the Timberwolves star is. He highlighted how mature Edwards has looked at the World Cup, taking on a leadership role at just 22 years old:

“It’s pretty special with who he’s becoming”

“To be ready at that age, at this stage, you’re putting him amongst the young stars he’s going to be competing with for the next 10 to 15 years. And now he’s becoming the alpha of them. That’s why I’m a big fan of him. Because I saw the star potential in him. I saw the star, the superstar, on and off the court.

George continued:

“And he’s smooth. He knows how to use that athleticism the right way. That’s what I love about him. And it’s like finesse, I don’t have to punch on you, I’mma just go around you with this Euro. And then you forget, he can go upstairs with you too. That’s what’s scary.”

George then called Edwards the future:

“That’s a special kid, man. He’s the future”

Through three group-stage games at the World Cup, Edwards is leading a stacked Team USA with an average of 16.3 points per game on 45.9% shooting.

