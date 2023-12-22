Watch: Anthony Edwards, Justin Jefferson make young Wolves fans' day after win vs Laker

Anthony Edwards is becoming a fan favorite in the NBA. Despite his recent abortion controversy, his popularity hasn’t taken a hit. After the game against the LA Lakers, Edwards and NFL star Justin Jefferson shared a wholesome moment with young fans.

A Minnesota Timberwolves reporter shared a video of Edwards and Jefferson sharing beautiful moments with young fans who waited to meet Ant-Man. Edwards signed autographs and clicked pictures with them.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moreover, when a young girl asked the Timberwolves star for his jersey, he autographed it and gave it to her.

Edwards and the Timberwolves have been the best team in the Western Conference this season. In 27 games so far this season, they have an impressive record of 21-6. Their most recent win (118-111) came against the Lakers.

Theo Pinson compares Anthony Edwards to LeBron James

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan, and perhaps nothing could have topped that. However, in a recent episode of the “Tidal League” podcast, former Dallas Mavericks player Theo Pinson compared Ant-Man to LeBron James.

Pinson, who plays in the G League, said that Edwards has the ability to bring camaraderie to his team. In a conversation with Timberwolves player Naz Reid, Pinson opined that Edwards has been the biggest connecting element for the team, just like LeBron was throughout his career.

“I think team camaraderie is a big thing. We talk about Warriors all the time but the reason they are who they were because they were so connected…as a team,” Pinson said.

"LeBron has just always been the best at connecting his team. The best and the quickest than anybody else. That’s what I see in Ant. He instills confidence in every single one of y’all that make y’all think y’all just like him and got just as much talent as him,” the shooting guard added.

“He know he the dawg or the GOAT. The one that’s gonna finish the game. But he instills that in y’all. That’s big time”.

Expand Tweet

Edwards has grown and developed himself as one of the leaders on the Timberwolves team. This season, he has been exceptional on both ends of the floor. Under Chris Finch, Ant-Man has been on his A game in his on-ball defense.