Watch: "Are you a bartender?" - Charles Barkley leaves the Inside the NBA crew in splits as he starts mixing beverages live on TV

Monday night's NBA playoff action had the Inside crew acting up as Charles Barkley hilariously proceeded to mix beverages live on national TV.

TNT's Inside the NBA crew are known for their antics during the course of the show. Whether it be celebrating traditional holidays or roasting each other, the Inside crew are one of the most tightly-knit panels on TV.

After Monday night's action-packed event saw the Brooklyn Nets being swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics, the Inside crew went into deep discussion on the matter.

While Kenny Smith spoke about the future for the Nets organization in a serious manner, Charles Barkley managed to interrupt Smith by mixing drinks on live television.

Ernie Johnson was the first to notice and immediately put Barkley on the spot by saying:

"What is this? Are you a bartender?"

The question paved the way for Smith and Shaquille O'Neal to join in on poking fun at Barkley almost instantly.

The amusing situation escalated gradually as Charles Barkley did his best to defend himself against his crewmates. Unfortunately, every attempt failed as Johnson continued to make fun of the Chuckster.

Kenny Smith delivered the coup de grace by fetching a note out of his wallet and flinging it towards Barkley while ordering a drink for himself.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "Are you a bartender?" 🤣



Chuck mixing drinks in Studio J during the middle of the show "Are you a bartender?" 🤣Chuck mixing drinks in Studio J during the middle of the show https://t.co/9POugpDfmQ

The seriousness of the situation was defused almost instantly following Barkley's antics. While this is commonplace on the show, Chuck has also been an active contributor to the show.

Offering valuable comments on team performances in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Barkley has not held back on delivering criticism towards players who have underachieved.

Charles Barkley's comments during the playoffs

Charles Barkley offers commentary for an NCAA game

Charles Barkley has been an active voice on Inside the NBA when it comes to player and team performances. Having been a superstar and a dominant force in the league during his era, Barkley comes from a place of first-hand experience when it comes to his analysis of situations.

However, Barkley's predictions for the first-round haven't been very accurate. Having predicted several sweeps, Chuck was proven wrong in the early days of playoff action itself.

With teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors winning games, the results surprised fans across the world as well.

But predictions put aside, Barkley has been extremely straightforward regarding his assessment of players.

After discussing Kevin Durant's situation with the Nets prior to their loss in Game 4, Barkley made a scathing indictment of Durant's performance as the team came up short against Boston.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck and "This dude is getting outplayed by Jayson Tatum."Chuck and @TheJetOnTNT continued their debate about KD being "The Bus Driver" "This dude is getting outplayed by Jayson Tatum."Chuck and @TheJetOnTNT continued their debate about KD being "The Bus Driver" https://t.co/wHUOUb75f3

While Barkley is often made fun of for his comments, his assessment of the Nets was proven to be accurate after their loss.

However, with a lot of postseason action left in store, it will be interesting to see what other comments and ludicrous antics the Inside Crew has to offer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava