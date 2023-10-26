WATCH: Austin Reaves hits the ice in my veins celebration after shooting a pumpkin on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves was seen as a guest on the show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he shot a pumpkin through a hoop. Fans were ecstatic to see the Laker guard as the new season of the NBA has started for the team. Reaves also took a moment to celebrate his shot.

Kimmel did his usual monologue at the start of the show. The famed comedian mentioned the start of the new season and talked about the Lakers, the team he’s fond of. The 55-year-old host talked about Reaves as one of his favorite young stars in the league.

The comedian told the crowd that he loves how much of a killer Reaves is on the court. It didn’t stop there, as Kimmel had something up his sleeves for the young NBA star to do. The two had a pumpkin shoot-out and the Lakers guard even showed off his dunking skills with a pumpkin.

Watch the video below to see Reaves hit a shot and do the “ice in my veins” celebration.

Reaves and the Lakers will have their home opener tonight against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena.

During their season opener, the Lakers struggled mightily against the Denver Nuggets. Reaves had 14 points but had a tough night shooting the ball, only making 36.4% of his shots from the field. The team is hopeful of getting their first win of the season against the Suns, who will be without stars Devin Booker (toe) and Bradley Beal (back).

Austin Reaves addressed Lakers’ plan to limit LeBron James’ playing time

LeBron James only played for 29 minutes in their first game of the season but was still effective. He led the team in scoring with 21 points, also adding eight rebounds and five assists.

According to Austin Reaves, the plan to limit James’ playing time won’t change anything major with the team’s goal.

"I don’t think it changes anything," Reaves said. "We still have to go out there and play basketball the right way. I’m sure there’s nights where Bron is feeling really well and plays a little more and others when he plays a little less. But at the end of the day, all he cares about is winning. And that’s all we care about as a team."

The Lakers will have to step their game up against the Suns to get their momentum going. Fans monitor their every move as they try to contend for a title this season.

