WATCH: Bogdan Bogdanovic heatedly confronts Quin Snyder amid blowout win

Bogdan Bogdanovic was caught on camera shouting at head coach Quin Snyder in the Atlanta Hawks' 113-101 win over the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic had a great game for the Hawks, scoring a team-high 20 points. However, he was unhappy about something and confronted Snyder about it.

In the video below, Bogdanovic was upset late in the game and had to be taken out by Snyder. The Serbian sharpshooter was still fuming when he went at his head coach, shouting and pointing at himself.

Hawks players had to separate their teammate from their coach, who seemed to have understood his player and tried to shake his hand. It's unclear what happened since the Hawks had a comfortable lead for almost the entire game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Bogdan Bogdanovic had been playing well for the Atlanta Hawks during their current run, including back-to-back wins against the league-leading Boston Celtics. Bogdanovic had another big game on Sunday in the Hawks' win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, four rebounds and six assists as the Hawks closed the gap with the Bulls in the standings. They are now 0.5 games behind Chicago for the No. 9 spot, which is vital for the Play-In Tournament. The ninth seed will have homecourt advantage in their matchup with the No. 10 team.

Meanwhile, Vit Krejci also had a good game for Atlanta, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists. Dejounte Murray added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Johnson scored 17 points off the bench.

Also Read: Trae Young joins fans in laughter while reacting to Usher hilariously claps back at Funny Marco

What did Bogdan Bogdanovic and Quin Snyder say after the game?

What did Bogdan Bogdanovic and Quin Snyder say after the game?

Bogdan Bogdanovic spoke with reporters after the game and was asked about the incident with Quin Snyder. Bogdanovic did not give a reason why he confronted Snyder, but explained that it's not the first time that it happened. He called it normal because it meant that they care about the team.

Bogdanovic also said that it's sad that it was caught on camera, but he has nothing but love for his head coach. He said:

"Quin is my guy, for sure. And, he was pushing me through the whole year. We had this like, fights, little fights. It's normal that happens."

Expand Tweet

Snyder also commented about Bogdanovic in his postgame press conference, praising his player's defense, which has been vital to the team's success. He even chuckled when he was talking about "Bogi."

"Bogi was terrific, and he and I are in a great place," Snyder said. "So great, I mean better than good, great. And I love how he played as well. He's defending, which has been a point of pride for him."

Also Read: "I know Kobe would be proud of me" - Dejounte Murray hilariously reflects on taking 44 shots