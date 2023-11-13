Watch: Bruce Brown looks distraught after Tyrese Maxey nails a step back 3 in his face

Tyrese Maxey went nuts on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers, scoring a career-high 50 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the 137-126 win. Maxey made seven 3-point shots, one of which had Bruce Brown rolling his eyes in disbelief.

The Sixers were up 116-111 with around five minutes left in the game. Maxey was being defended by Brown, who was one of several Pacers players he cooked all night. Brown is also a good defender, which is one of the reasons why Indiana signed him in the offseason.

Maxey hit a crossover move to shake off the one-time NBA champion before hitting the step back 3-point shot over Brown's outstretched arm. When the ball went in, Brown's facial reaction was meme-worthy as he looked exasperated after Maxey scored his 43rd point of the night.

Here's the video of Maxey's shot and Brown's hilarious reaction:

Tyrese Maxey finished with 50 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the win for the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a career night for Maxey, who has thrived in James Harden's absence and eventual departure.

Joel Embiid helped out big time with 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Tobias Harris added 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Maxey and Embiid had no other choice but to increase their output after Kelly Oubre Jr., who was averaging 16.3 points, went down with an injury after getting hit by a car on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton had a big night for the Indiana Pacers with 25 points and 17 assists. Myles Turner contributed 22 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Buddy Hield scored 16 points off the bench.

The Sixers have now won eight games in a row after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on opening night. The Pacers, on the other hand, dropped to 6-4, which is still the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Maxey having a career season

Tyrese Maxey is set to have a career season after the Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the LA Clippers. Maxey has been absolutely phenomenal for the Sixers so far this season averaging 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

The 23-year-old guard is shooting 50.5% from the field, 43.1% from beyond the arc and 93.0% from the free throw line. If he can maintain these percentages, it will be a very historic campaign for him. He'll be the 10th player in NBA history to have a 50-40-90 season.

Meanwhile, Harden has not had the best start with the Clippers. They are 0-4 since the former MVP made his debut and have lost five games in a row. Head coach Ty Lue needs to figure out quickly how to make his superteam work.

