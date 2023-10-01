Watch: Bryce James comfortably cruises to victory on high school debut for Notre Dame

LeBron James' son, Bryce James, shone on his debut with Notre Dame Sherman Oaks team, offering several highlights in his first appearance with the high school.

His debut brought a lot of positive reactions from fans, who praised him for his performance and potential. Bryce's father, LeBron, was also hyped after watching his son cruise to victory in his opening game with Notre Dame.

Here's the video of Bryce's high-school debut for Notre Dame:

Bronny James decided to move to Notre Dame after spending two years with Sierra Canyon. He's considered a top high school prospect, and his move to Notre Dame should help him elevate his game further before moving to college.

How good is Bryce James?

Like his elder brother Bronny, Bryce James wants to follow in their illustrious father's footsteps and play in the NBA. He still has a few years before he can move to the league but is already being considered a good player with a lot of potential.

Bryce still has two years before moving to college and will look to elevate his game to improve his chances of joining a top college program.

"I think (Bronny) is going to go to college, maybe for multiple years. The one thing we know is that, for somebody to jump right into the NBA or be (in college) a year and be ready, it’s usually somebody that’s in the top five, six, seven, eight, nine players in any top 100 ranking," Brian Windhorst of ESPN told Bill Simmons, via Basketball Forever.

"LeBron's more naturaly talented son appears to be Bryce, but the one who wants it so badly is Bronny," he added.

"He may not be the dynamic athlete or playmaker some expect at first, but he is a fundamentally sound player with solid perimeter size and a good early skill-set. He possesses clear shooting potential with naturally soft touch, compact release, and the ability to make both threes and pull-ups.

"His left hand is advanced for his age, and he also has a good early understanding of the game. Physically, he has a solid build for an underclassman but is still just growing into his body a bit and (is) so far from a finished product," 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein said about Bryce James, via CBS Sports.

Bryce James, who stands at 6' 5" and plays as shooting guard and small forward. He still has a few years before becoming eligible to enter the NBA. Bryce will become eligible for the 2029 NBA Draft.

"A very skilled outside shooter with a soft touch and near perfect form, Bryce is a big wing with a high skill level and a quickly improving game.

"He’s shown the ability to score from 3 levels and has a much improved dribble drive game with better bounce and explosiveness," is his playing style description at NBA Draft Room.

Overall, Bryce James has a chance to find more playing with Notre Dame and prepare for what's next for him, namely a move to college, before entering the NBA Draft.