WATCH: Chaos erupts as Damian Lillard instigates Tyrese Haliburton during Pacers vs Bucks Game 6

Tempers flared as Damian Lillard found himself in an altercation with All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton during Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers matchup.

During a timeout, as Haliburton headed towards the Pacers' bench with the ball in his possession, Lillard, within arm's reach, attempted to poke the ball away from the young point guard. Indy's star didn't like it and moved the ball away from the veteran star, sparking a verbal exchange between the two players.

Bobby Portis Jr. and James Johnson became involved as well, throwing heated words at each other.

Watch the altercation below:

Neither Lillard nor Haliburton faced repercussions from the officials. However, Portis Jr. and Johnson were issued with technical fouls. Game 6 is an important one for the Bucks, as they must win to extend the series to seven games and potentially come back from being down 3-1.

Damian Lillard was cleared to play in Game 6

Damian Lillard sat out in Game 5 due to an Achilles strain, a lingering issue from previous injuries. Meanwhile, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Antetokounmpo's calf strain, which has kept him out since April 10.

The star point guard was cleared to play in Game 6 and now he shoulders the offensive burden to extend the series. However, Giannis's return remains uncertain, as he continues to recover from the same injury, having not seen action in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Lillard leadership has been top-notch in this round, averaging 32.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over three postseason games. Dame has also shot 41.5% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Khris Middleton has played five games against the Pacers and has averaged 26.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and five assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 37% from deep.

