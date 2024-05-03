Watch: Courtside mic catches Pacers fan heckling Damian Lillard & Bobby Portis Jr. with hilarious chants

Fans are passionate when the NBA Playoffs arrive and the Indiana Pacers have an arena full of intense supporters. Indiana is looking to end their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, but the competition is tough. Fortunately, there are hecklers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to throw off the Bucks players.

Hecklers are known to agitate the opposing players for the things that they usually say. But for the heckler who's out to throw off Milwaukee's players, he has a different approach. The fan has continuously made hilarious remarks to the opposing players and his loud voice was heard multiple times on the broadcast.

His first target was Bobby Portis, and he had some hilarious things to say about the Bucks big man.

"Portis, your eyes are slightly too big for your head," the fan said loudly.

After talking "trash" to Portis, he targeted Damian Lillard during his two trips at the free-throw line.

"Lillard, your mom's watching."

He followed it up with this:

"Lillard, your tattoos are only decent."

His heckles have slightly been effective as Indiana is leading at the half, 59-47. Portis has also recorded nine points and eight rebounds, and he shot 1/2 from the charity stripe. As for Lillard, it hasn't affected him since he's shot 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Bucks star not present in elimination game against the Pacers

Game 6 is a must-win for the Bucks tonight as they are on the verge of being eliminated in the first round. Unfortunately, they are without their best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is out for tonight's game because of a calf strain that has kept him out since Apr. 10.

Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters before the game that Giannis had a good workout with Lillard. Despite this, the team later confirmed that they would play Game 6 without the Greek star.

"Giannis is more doubtful than Damian. They both had great workouts today," Rivers said.

The 2021 Finals MVP hasn't played a single game in the postseason this year, and it's still unsure when he'll return to the lineup.

