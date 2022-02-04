Watch: Charles Barkley caught on “Snack Cam” by NBA on TNT crew for cheating on his diet, hilariously refers to fellow panelists as snitches

The NBA on TNT crew was in their element in their latest roast of Charles Barkley. In Thursday's segment, the rest of the crew featuring Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith caught Barkley not following the diet routine he said he was executing.

He mentioned that he only eats between 5 pm to 8 pm, but the "Snack Cam," inserted by TNT, had something else to say. Ernie Jackson, the show's main host, played the footage from the green room, where the crew generally watches games when they are not on air.

In the video, Charles Barkley can be seen feasting on some snacks even after 8 pm, which the rest of the crew hilariously pointed out. Here's the clip uploaded via NBA on TNT on Twitter:

"I have willpower when the snack's not beside me" - Charles Barkley hilariously defends himself after breaking his diet routine on NBA on TNT show

Charles Barkley mentioned that he has been following a diet for the last two weeks. However, after the green room video footage showed otherwise, he revealed certain terms and conditions that apply to his new routine.

Ernie Johnson went on to ask Barkley if this was an isolated incident over the last two weeks or if it has happened before. To which Barkley replied by saying that it is all a matter of will power.

"No, I'll tell you what's so funny about that Ernie, I did the same thing last week. Because they had the snacks sitting right beside my seat. I have willpower when the snack's not beside me. I'm telling y'all the truth. Thursday nights are gonna be my weak nights."

Barkley ended up calling his fellow panelists "snitches" after they hilariously suggested him to not sit next to the snack counter.

"Man y'all some damn snitches," said Barkley.

Barkley and the rest of the NBA on the TNT crew have produced plenty of hilarious moments like these in the past. It was always going to be difficult for the man the crew affecitionately call the "Chuckster" to avoid being spied on. Especially after he sounded so confident about his eating habits, something the crew has always made fun of over the years.

This segment will undoubtedly be talked about and played a lot in highlight reels over and over again. Moments like this are the reason why fans have continued to show a tremendous amount of love to the four TV personalities, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

