Watch: Charles Barkley and the NBA's highest-paid mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion share heartfelt moment

Charles Barkley and the Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion shared a heartfelt moment after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Barkley was part of the NBA TV crew that covered the NBA Finals, while Rocky finally made his NBA Finals debut.

In a video shared by NBA TV on Twitter, Rocky was caught on camera fooling around and trying to bite Barkley's bald head. The Hall of Fame forward was happy to see his old foe who has been with the Nuggets since 1990.

Here's the video of the moment between Barkley and Rocky:

NBA TV @NBATV 🫂 This moment after Game 1 This moment after Game 1 😂🫂 https://t.co/fnNfdZvrfR

Charles Barkley had his fair share of fights with mascots and one his favorite foes was Rocky the Mountain Lion. Of course, all mascot fights in the NBA are scripted, but it was fun to see someone of Barkley's stature back then have fun against Rocky.

Here's a video of Barkley knocking out Rocky in his final NBA game in Denver:

Who is the man behind Rocky the Mountain Lion?

Rocky the Mountain Lion of the Denver Nuggets

Rocky the Mountain Lion is quite possibly the most famous mascot in the NBA. He made his debut back in 1990 and has been a staple during Denver Nuggets games for more than 30 years.

But who is the man behind Rocky? The answer is Drake Solomon, who has been wearing the suit for two years. According to Conor McCormick-Cavanaugh of Westword, Solomon took over the mantle in 2021 when his father Kenn retired after 31 years on the job.

Kenn was the man wearing the Rocky costume from 1990 to 2021 and it has become a family affair. While his son Drake inherited Rocky's work, his second son Cade is Rocky's minder during games. His third son Garett is Hooper, who is the official mascot of the Detroit Pistons.

The report also noted that Kenn was back in costume for the NBA Finals due to an injury to Drake. It seems like it was a real reunion between Rocky and Charles Barkley after all.

Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA

Rocky during a game between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers

Being a mascot is not for everyone, but it's a pretty sweet gig due to the high salary. The average salary of an NBA mascot is around $60,000 per year. However, Rocky's popularity makes him the highest-paid mascot in the league.

According to the Sports Business Journal, Rocky is currently earning $625,000 per year. Harry the Hawk of the Atlanta Hawks came in second at $600,000, while Chicago's Benny the Bull is third at $400,000 per year.

