Watch: Chet Holmgren times block to perfection, pinning the shot against the backboard

Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder are hosting the Detroit Pistons for its final preseason game. Since the Las Vegas Summer League, the lanky center has shown that he could be a serious challenger for the Rookie of the Year honors. Holmgren’s shooting, mobility and rim protection have considerably impressed analysts and basketball fans. The bad news for Thunder opponents is he could just be getting into the groove of things.

In the first quarter against the Pistons, Holmgren did this to Detroit big man Jalen Duren:

Duren is a ferocious dunker and is a strong presence under the rim. Chet Holmgren had to time his jump so he could avoid a foul and get the block. Oklahoma's rookie executed his move to perfection.

Holmgren was the WCC Defensive Player of the Year in his one season in college. He averaged 3.7 blocks per game when he played for the Gonzaga Bulldogs. His timing and rim protection are all as advertised even against NBA competition.

Against the Detroit Pistons, Chet Holmgren already has three blocks with still nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. More than the rejections, his presence alone is a big asset for the OKC Thunder. Holmgren’s long arms and shot blocking loomed large over Detroit’s inside forays. The lanky center has already altered several shots.

Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, who love to create confusion when they drive to the basket, have somewhat been stymied. They have been a little hesitant and settled for jumpers against the Thunder. Ivey, on a few occasions, had to bring the ball out when he saw OKC’s center waiting in the paint. Holmgren’s presence is already having an impact against opponents.

Chet Holmgren should make the OKC Thunder even better on defense

Last season, the OKC Thunder ranked 13th in Defensive Rating with 113.2 DRTG. They did it by playing as a well-organized unit led by Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the perimeter. Jalen Williams also did his part in manning the paint for the Thunder.

Oklahoma, though, ranked 22nd in the league in shot blocks. With Chet Holmgren expected to be the team’s starting center, they should improve in that category. If he shows the same kind of rim protection in the regular season, OKC will be tough to score against inside.

The OKC Thunder will start their 2023-24 campaign against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25 at the United Center. Thunder fans expect their rookie to sustain his defensive effort and presence in his debut.