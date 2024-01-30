WATCH: Chris Brown has Adin Ross completely lost with streetball move in 1v1 basketball game

Among all the celebrities that can hoop, NBA fan and singer, Chris Brown is in a league of his own. The pop star is known to possess a great deal of basketball skills that he isn't shy to show in public. Over the years, videos of him playing pickup ball have surfaced online, making everyone aware of what he can do.

Recently, a video of Brown and Ross was posted. The streamer got ready to guard the singer, who was already in post position. The 34-year-old celebrity made a unique behind-the-back dribble. Only this time, the ball was wrapped around the body of his defender, causing him to become clueless during the entire sequence.

Brown spun the other way, got to the ball and successfully made a layup. Ross, on the other hand, was trying to contemplate what had happened while he was guarding the pop star.

Watch the video below to see the streetball move done during their 1-on-1 game:

The move happened so quickly that Ross had to ask where the ball went. He streamer was so flustered with the move that he even accused Brown of carrying the ball. But based on the video, what he did was a legal basketball move.

Chris Brown is confident in beating iconic rapper in basketball

Basketball is famous in hip-hop, and rappers often make references to NBA teams and players. J. Cole, a hip-hop icon, has had his chances to show what he can do on the basketball court.

Last year, fans were surprised by what Chris Brown had to say about a potential basketball game against Cole.

During his appearance at Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay," Brown said that he's confident in beating the rapper in a 1-on-1 game of basketball:

"Well, right now, I mean, J. Cole, I gotta give him his credit because he’s improved his basketball game... I'm still not gonna doubt me now. Give me like a week of practice, and then I think I got him," Brown said.

Unlike Brown, however, Cole has had the chance to play in a professional league. Back in 2021, he signed a contract with the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League.

However, it was proof that his talents are far from the top professionals as he only played three games and averaged 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and an assist.

