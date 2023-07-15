Watch: Chris Paul getting bullied by Banana boat bros LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade as a rookie on team USA

In 2006, Chris Paul joined his “Banana boat” buddies LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade in the US Men’s basketball team. “CP3,” who just finished his first year in the NBA, also got the rookie treatment in the national basketball team.

hoops bot @hoops_bot Chris Paul gets the Team USA rookie treatment from LeBron, D-Wade, Melo, Arenas (2006)

Out of the trio of Paul’s superstar teammates, it was Wade who had the most fun ribbing him. Anthony wasn’t as engaged while James was mostly busy interacting with fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gilbert Arenas, who was a rookie like Paul on that team, joined the fun and also had the Hornets guard carry his bag. For some time, “King James” only laughed at the horseplay. Right before they entered the tunnel, he added his things to Paul’s burden.

The USA men’s basketball team, under legendary new coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, was under a ton of pressure to perform well. With Larry Brown calling the shots in 2004, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony were part of a team that finished with the bronze.

James, Wade and Anthony were the rookies of that group that were led by Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson. Many thought the youngsters weren’t given enough opportunity by Brown to help the veterans.

In 2006, the trio was on a mission to prove that they could carry the US team to glory in the 2006 FIBA World Cup in Japan. Chris Paul, Joe Johnson, Kirk Hinrich, Antawn Jamison, Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Brad Miller and Elton Brand were brought in as reinforcements.

Like the 2004 Olympic team, the 2006 squad that went to Japan also finished third. Chris Paul was the team’s best playmaker while Carmelo Anthony led the team in scoring.

Antonis Stroggylakis @AStroggylakis



He had a team-high 22 points in a historic win for Greece and one of the biggest upsets ever in international competitions Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet Once upon a time in Japan Vassilis Spanoulis' basket-and-one in transition in the fourth quarter vs. Team USA in the 2006 World Cup semifinalHe had a team-high 22 points in a historic win for Greece and one of the biggest upsets ever in international competitions twitter.com/Eurohoopsnet/s…

The USA lost to Argentina in 2004 in the semi-finals. Two years later, the Euro champions Greece pulled off the biggest win of their basketball history with a stunning 101-95 win over the Americans.

Chris Paul, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade and the US Team were led by a 29-year-old 'rookie' in 2008

After back-to-back humiliating defeats on the international basketball stage, the USA added bigger guns to their arsenal. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade and Chris Paul were back for another tour of duty.

Named as captain of the squad was a 29-year-old rookie named Kobe Bryant. The legendary LA Lakers guard wasn't part of the two previous iterations of the team but committed to play in 2008 to help regain the gold medal.

James, Anthony, Wade, Paul, Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh are a little more experienced now on the international basketball stage. The addition of Kobe Bryant was also a huge difference-maker.

Kobe Highlights & Motivation @kobehighlight The Redeem Team doesn’t win the gold medal without Kobe Bryant.



🤫

The US eventually recaptured the gold medal by beating Spain in the finals. Dwyane Wade and Bryant led the team in scoring with 27 and 20 points, respectively. Carmelo Anthony added 13 while LeBron James had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Chris Paul contributed 13 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Also read: Chris Paul addresses working out with Steph Curry for the first time since joining the Warriors - "Weren't a lot of misses"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault