Watch: Chris Paul mercilessly gives Draymond Green's son 'too little' celebration during warmups 

Veteran Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul continues to recuperate from hand surgery but is already doing light workouts with his team, including shooting during warm-ups.

The 12-time All-Star was spotted doing such in their pre-game prep before facing the LA Clippers on Wednesday, And while at it, he was getting help from teammate Draymond Green’s son, who he good-naturedly made fun of with a "too little" celebration after he drained a midrange shot.

Check the video below:

Chris Paul was last in action for the Warriors on Jan. 5 against the Detroit Pistons where he suffered a second metacarpal fracture of his left hand, which he underwent surgery for on Jan. 8.

He is set for more intensified on-court activities after the All-Star break and will be re-evaluated in early March.

In 32 games he has played for the Warriors, "CP3," who the team acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards in the offseason for Jordan Poole and other assets, has been averaging 8.9 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.6 minutes of play.

Golden State looks to have Chris Paul back for late-season push

The Golden State Warriors are looking to have their full complement of players, including veteran Chris Paul, as they try to make a late-season push for a spot in the postseason.

Currently sitting 10th in the Western Conference, the Warriors (26-26) have found the going tough this season, no thanks to injuries, on-court struggles and suspensions to key cogs.

Among those injured is Chris Paul, who has not played since injuring his left hand on Jan. 5. His absence has been felt by Golden State, especially his steady presence on the court and leadership.

It is something the team is banking on having when he returns to action around March, joining forces anew with their All-Star core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and a host of young cogs.

Of late, the Warriors have shown signs of life, winning their last five games heading into their game against the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for them, their streak was halted by the Clippers, who pulled the rug from under them in the fourth quarter at home to win, 130-125.

Curry top-scored for Golden State with 41 points on 15-of-31 shooting and 9-of-19 from 3. Brandin Podziemski added 25 points while Jonathan Kuminga had 13.

For the Clippers (36-17), James Harden posted all-around numbers of 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists with Paul George adding 24 points, five rebounds and five assists.