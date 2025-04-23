Watch: Courtisde Pacers fan mocks Giannis Antetokounmpo with custom free-throw clock as Bucks star hits the line

Giannis Antetokounmpo has more than just the Indiana Pacers team to go against in this season's playoffs. The Pacers might not be the most feared team in the league, but their fans are on the cusp of being so.

Ad

BleacherReport posted a video of a Pacers fan mocking the Greek Freak by holding a Giannis Antetokounmpo free throw countdown clock during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first round.

After Antetokounmpo received the ball from the official for his free throw, the fan started the 10-second countdown by moving the second hand of the "Greek Time" clock, in front of the Bucks star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the clip of the Pacers fan.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fan knows the Bucks and the Pacers do not like each other and perhaps that makes this playoff series even more interesting. In the last few years, both teams have developed a rivalry, highlighted by Ballgate and Tyrese Haliburton doing the "Dame Time" celebration during the NBA Cup semifinal game against the Bucks.

By halftime, the Bucks were trailing the Pacers by 8 points (68-60). Despite Damian Lillard's return, the Milwaukee Bucks were struggling to outscore the Pacers, who were rallying behind Tyrese Haliburton.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points in 19 minutes. He also had 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

NBA analyst fears Giannis Antetokounmpo might be out of Milwaukee very soon

The Milwaukee Bucks are far from being the best team even in the Eastern Conference and former ESPN host Rachel Nichols fears that the Greek Freak might out of Milwaukee very soon.

In conversation with former NBA player Matt Barnes on the "All The Smoke" podcast on Tuesday, Nichols said that if the Bucks didn't win a championship this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo might demand a trade and go to a bigger market.

Ad

However, Nichols added that given how unfortunate the Bucks have been with the injuries in the last two seasons, Antetokounmpo won't demand the trade next season. He also said that Giannis Antetokounmpo's career in Milwaukee might end up being like Kevin Garnett's in Minnesota.

"Look, eventually we may see Giannis decide, 'Hey I wanna go somewhere else.' You know New York is always in that conversation. ...But I don't think Giannis is the type of guy to do that turnaround and be like "Yeah I am bouncing."

Ad

"I think he might end up being like KG. I think that he might be there for a long time and maybe realize at some point that [leaving] is best [for me]." [Timestamp 43:30]

Kevin Garnett played first 12 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After failing to win a title, he joined the Boston Celtics to win his first championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More